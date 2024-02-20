Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 02/20/2024 – 21:50

Leader of União Brasil in the Chamber, Elmar Nascimento (BA), minimized the impeachment request to President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva for comparing Israel's actions in Gaza to the Holocaust.

“Factoid”, says Elmar, one of the deputies closest to the president of the House, Arthur Lira (PP-AL). Both were at the Salvador carnival this year.

The proposal has the support of 12 parliamentarians from the Union, such as Mendonça Filho (PE), and Kim Kataguiri (SP).

Campaigning to succeed Lira as president of the Chamber, Elmar already calculates that he will need PT and government support to ensure his desire. Furthermore, today the Union has two ministers on the Esplanada: Celso Sabino (Tourism) and Juscelino Filho (Communication).

Deputies supporting former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) are leading the request for Lula's impeachment, which already has more than 120 signatures. Parliamentarians say that Lula's statement is “unjustifiable, frivolous and absurd”.

The deputies cite a section of the law that substantiates the crimes of responsibility to justify the request. The text says that it is a crime to “commit an act of hostility against a foreign nation, exposing the Republic to the danger of war, or compromising its neutrality”.

Electoral Law specialist Alberto Rollo says that something beyond Lula's speech is needed to constitute the crime of responsibility.

“I understand that to characterize the type of law there has to be more than speech or opinion. We would have to send weapons, soldiers, help to maintain the conflict”, he states. “I understand that compromising neutrality is effectively engaging on one side. For now it was just speech.”

For the impeachment request to proceed, Lira must open the process. There is no minimum number of signatures from parliamentarians for an impeachment request to be accepted by the Chamber.