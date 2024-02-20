Red Crescent: Three people were injured in IDF shelling of a hospital in Gaza

The Israeli military shelled the Al-Amal hospital in the city of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, wounding three people. This was reported by the Palestinian Red Crescent Society.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) attacked a medical facility on Tuesday, February 20. “There was significant damage to the hospital premises, and three accompanying patients were also injured,” the organization said.