Beirut (Al-Ittihad)

The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) confirmed yesterday that it had informed the Lebanese authorities and Israel that UN Security Council Resolution 1701 is the appropriate framework for moving towards a permanent political and diplomatic solution.

This came in a statement made by UNIFIL spokesperson Candice Ardell during a visit by the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Lebanese Parliament to the headquarters of the UNIFIL Command in the border town of Naqoura in southern Lebanon, where its members were received by the Commander-in-Chief of the international forces, Major General Arald Lazaro.

Ardell said, “The visit of the Lebanese MPs to UNIFIL headquarters is part of the support for Resolution 1701, and shows the importance of the work carried out by the UN force towards the Lebanese government.”