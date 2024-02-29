During yesterday's live broadcast of Afternoon FiveMyrta Merlino decided to give a gift to Fedez a red horn for good luck. Reached again by the microphones of the format broadcast on Canale Cinque, the Milanese rapper stated that he is self-deprecating in dealing with the events that have overwhelmed him recently.

Over the last period Fedez has been overwhelmed by important events that have affected his private life. After the scandal of the separation with his wife Chiara Ferragni, now attention is also turned to the ownership of the podcast “Muschio Selvaggio” created together with Luis Sal. In light of this series of episodes, the Milanese rapper became the protagonist of a appeal through a short video published on his Instagram profile. In detail, you said you welcome it with pleasure lucky croissants to face with irony what is happening in his life:

If you have lucky croissants, write to me, I need them for a friend.

After his appeal, Myrta Merlin thought to satisfy this request. In fact, during the live broadcast on Wednesday 28 February, i microphones Of Afternoon Five they reached the person concerned again. This time no questions but just a simple gesture: the journalist Michele Dessì gave the rapper a lucky red croissant from the program.

What was the reaction of Fedez? The singer thanked all the staff of the format broadcast on Canale Cinque. Subsequently he claimed to have a lot of things irony to face this complicated period of his life and, after having played down various situations, he explained to the correspondent:

I also chipped my tooth. It's self-deprecation. I give you a maxim, don't take life too seriously, because you won't get out alive anyway.

Fedez on the possible return with Chiara Ferragni

This short interview ended with a question from the journalist in reference to a hope on a possible return between the interested party and his wife Chiara Ferragni:

Many have said that there is hope you will get back together, because of faith.

This was the answer of the rapper: