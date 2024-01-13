The most recent rumors point the finger towards a remastered version for PS5 of the original trilogy God of Warbut how could it be a real one remake of the first chapter? The well-known YouTube channel Teaserplay – which regularly shares concept videos – now offers a short film in which we see a version in Unreal Engine 5 of a potential God of War Remake.

In this video, we see Kratos in ancient Greece, the original setting of the saga. The scene was created with Epic Games technologies: Nanite, Lumen, path tracing and ray tracing. The result is obviously not perfect, especially as regards the Kratos model and its animations, but let's remember that it is only a concept that allows us to imagine what the old game could be recreated with today's technologies.