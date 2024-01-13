The most recent rumors point the finger towards a remastered version for PS5 of the original trilogy God of Warbut how could it be a real one remake of the first chapter? The well-known YouTube channel Teaserplay – which regularly shares concept videos – now offers a short film in which we see a version in Unreal Engine 5 of a potential God of War Remake.
In this video, we see Kratos in ancient Greece, the original setting of the saga. The scene was created with Epic Games technologies: Nanite, Lumen, path tracing and ray tracing. The result is obviously not perfect, especially as regards the Kratos model and its animations, but let's remember that it is only a concept that allows us to imagine what the old game could be recreated with today's technologies.
God of War, from PS2 to PS5
We remember that God of War arrived in 2005 on PS2. The game has sold more than four million copies worldwide. The game has received various sequels, prequels and spin-offs, divided between PS2, PSP, PS3 and beyond, with ports on PS Vita, PS4.
The saga is resurrected on PS4 and now PS5 thanks to God of War (2018) and God of War Ragnarok, which changed the style of the game and proposed an older Kratos, fighting with himself to avoid returning to being the death machine of the original chapters.
How will the series continue? We talked about it in our article, imagining three different games.
