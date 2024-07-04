Niamey (AFP)

Niger’s army announced yesterday that it had killed more than 100 terrorists in air and ground operations, in response to an attack that targeted soldiers near the border with Burkina Faso, causing deaths.

The army said an alliance of armed groups killed 20 soldiers and one civilian in the Tera region of western Niger, where terrorist groups are active, on June 25.

“More than 100 terrorists have been killed since then,” the army said in a news briefing, adding that its operations would continue.

The army had said in its previous news briefing that it had killed about 30 terrorists in the area the day after the attack in Tira, and destroyed their weapons in an airstrike.

Tira is located in the Tillaberi region on the border with Mali and Burkina Faso, where rebels linked to the terrorist organizations Al-Qaeda and ISIS have been carrying out attacks for nearly a decade that have caused casualties and material losses.

Terrorists frequently target civilians in the area, forcing large numbers of residents to flee their villages and fields.