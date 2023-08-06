According to the University Council, the number should be equivalent to 25% of self-declared blacks and browns in São Paulo

The Consu (University Council) of unicamp approved, on Tuesday (1st.Aug.2023), the proposal to implement the system of ethnic-racial quotas (blacks, browns, indigenous peoples) for admission to postgraduate courses.

According to the proposal, the percentage allocated to affirmative action policies in this type of access modality should add up to 25% of the total available vacancies.

The approved proposal also determines that the percentage of compliance with the specificities of each program can be increased until the goal of having the same percentage of self-declared black and brown people domiciled in the State of São Paulo among the entrants is reached, which is 37 ,two%.

In addition to ethnic-racial quotas for graduate studies, the board members of the State University of Campinas also approved the possibility of adopting quotas in graduate programs for other marginalized social groups, that is, those who are unable to compete in a situation equality in selection processes due to historical and cultural factors involving inequality and marginalization.

With information from Brazil Agency