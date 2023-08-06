France | The Olympic swimming test competition was canceled on the Seine river – the water was too polluted

The open water swimming of the Olympics and the swimming sections of the triathlon are scheduled to compete in the Seine.

of Paris the Olympic open water swimming test competition had to be canceled on Sunday due to the pollution of the Seine river, the International Swimming Federation said. It has rained heavily in Paris in recent days, which has weakened the water quality of the Seine.

“Based on this weekend, it is clear that the Paris Olympic organizers and the local authorities must do additional work in order to have a solid backup plan for next year,” the International Swimming Federation stated in its press release.

The association said that it is aware that the authorities are trying to improve the water quality of the Seine with “infrastructure projects” before the start of the Olympics.

After the Olympics and Paralympics, Paris is scheduled to open three swimming spots on the banks of the Seine in 2025. Swimming has been prohibited in the river since 1923.