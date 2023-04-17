With the luxury sedan EQ extension and the sports sedan EQ extension, Mercedes-Benz ushered in a new all-electric era even in the higher market segments. Now it comes too EQS SUV, the third series to adopt the platform developed for electric cars. The electric luxury SUV features a refined and cutting-edge cabin, offering plenty of space, comfort and connectivity for seven passengers.

The SUV that challenges the market Tesla Model Y And BMW iXis available in the configuration from 360 or 545 HP and with battery from 107.8 kWh which offers a range of up to 600 km in WLTP.

Mercedes-Benz EQS electric SUV, features

The new EQS SUV has in common with the EQS Sedan the long step (3,210 mm), but is taller than a good 20 cm. Dimensions are 5.125/1.959/1.718mm (length Width Height).

All EQS SUV models have a chain electrical kinematics (eATS) on the rear axle, while the versions a 4MATIC all-wheel drive they also mount an eATS on the front.

New Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV

On 4MATIC models, the function Torque Shift it distributes the drive torque variably and intelligently between the rear and front electric motors, thus making use of the increasingly powerful eATS electric drive train.

Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV electric motor

THE electric engines on the front and rear axle of the Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV are type permanent magnet synchronous (PSM). Among the advantages of this type of construction are the high levels of power density, efficiency and constancy of performance.

Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV is offered in 450+, 450 $MATIC and 580 4MATIC versions

The electric SUV Mercedes-Benz EQS is initially offered in the version 450+ with 265 kW (360 HP) and 568 Nm of torque (rear wheel drive), with a mileage of 536-660km (depending on the layouts); then there’s the 4MATIC with 265 kW (360 HP) and 800 Nmwith autonomy declared between 507 and 613km; finally the 400kW (545hp) 580 4MATIC and 858 Nmwith a declared mileage of 507-613km.

Electric SUV battery range

EQS SUV adopts a lithium-ion battery with 12 blocks of pouch or hardcase type cells. The ability to 107.8 kWh provides enough energy for a range of up to 660 km in the WLTP cycle. The innovative battery management software, developed internally, allows you to perform the updates over the air (OTA)This way the energy management of the EQS SUV always stays up to date.

The range of the Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV reaches 660 km

Via OTA, it will also be possible to retroactively activate the trailer maneuvering assistance system or the MBUX Augmented Reality (Mercedes-Benz User Experience) for navigation.

Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV recharges in AC and DC

On the rear axle of the EQS SUV there is a charging system of the latest generation, with which the battery can be recharged via the public network in mode single-phase or three-phase with AC and a power that can go up to 22 kW.

For the recharge (fast) with direct current a DC system is available on board with a maximum charging power of 200 kW. Thanks to temperature and charging management, high charging currents can be maintained for a long time. Already after 15 minutes the current fed into the battery is sufficient to guarantee up to 250 kilometers of range (in the WLTP cycle).

Mercedes-Benz EQS electric SUV charging from wallbox

Three charging programs are offered in the EQS SUV: Standard, Home and Work, in which parameters such as departure time, air conditioning and maximum charge level can be preset. Home and Work programs can be set according to the car locationthat is, they are activated automatically as soon as the car is parked at a corresponding charging point to the positions entered in the system.

The user also receives communication through MBUX extension. Also thanks to the feature Plug & Charge of Mercedes me Charge, EQS SUV can be easily recharged at authorized public columns (over 700,000 AC and DC charging points, of which around 300,000 in Europe).

Side view of Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV on the road

In Japan it is possible to carry out with EQS SUV also the bidirectional chargingi.e. load in both directions. The charging standard of the country, called CHAdeMO (“Charge de Move”, meaning movement through charging), supports bi-directional charging V2G (“Vehicle-to-Grid”, i.e. “from the car to the grid”) e V2H (“Vehicle-to-Home”, i.e. “from the car to the house”).

Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV suspension and driving modes

The suspension of the new EQS SUV features a four-link front axle and a multi-link rear axle. The AIRMATIC air suspension with adaptive damping adjustment ADS+ are standard. The level of the car can be raised by several centimetres. In addition to the programs ECO, COMFORT, SPORT and INDIVIDUAL of the DYNAMIC SELECTthe 4MATIC versions of the EQS SUV also feature the program OFF-ROAD for off-road driving.

The standard equipment also includes a steering rear axle with a steering angle of up to 4.5 degrees, which guarantees a lot of maneuverability in the city and agility in the countryside. A version with a steering angle of up to 10 degrees is available on request, which can also be activated with an OTA update.

The Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV is also equipped with an off-road mode for off-road driving

The principles of integral security, in particular those of security in the event of accident, apply regardless of platform. Like all other Mercedes-Benz models, the EQS SUV therefore also features a crush-resistant passenger compartment, special crumple zones and modern restraint systems. The European version of the EQS SUV is the first model from Mercedes-Benz capable of recognize if the rear seats are occupied.

If a rear seat occupant has not worn a seat belt, the driver receives a seat belt notification. Also new at Mercedes-Benz is the so-called anti-abandonment memory.

Cabin for 7 people

This system warns if children have been forgotten in the rear seats of the car. On cars for Europe, Australia and New Zealand, the abandonment memory is standard.

Interior and technology of the EQS electric SUV

With the’ENERGIZING AIR CONTROL PLUS, Mercedes-Benz takes a holistic approach to the topic of air quality in the EQS SUV. The system is based on the parameters: Filtration, Sensors, Visualization and Air Treatment. The HEPA filter (High Efficiency Particulate Air) retains with a very high level of filtration fine dust, microparticles, pollen and other substances contained in the external incoming air.

Luxury interior of the Mercedes-Benz EQS electric SUV

Thanks to the software with learning capabilities, MBUX fully adapts to the users and provides them personalized suggestions for numerous infotainment, comfort and vehicle-related functions. With the so-called “zero layer”, or level zero, the most important applications are always available at the top end of the field of view, depending on the situation and context.

In the interior it stands out the MBUX Hyperscreen (on demand). This big arched display covers almost the entire area between the two A-pillars and consists of three monitors which, being arranged under a common cover glass, are visually perceived as a single screen. The 12.3 inch OLED display it forms the display and control area dedicated to the front passenger.

Instrument panel with MBUX Hyperscreen

In Europe, and in other constantly growing countries, the front passenger is allowed to enjoy dynamic content even while driving. Mercedes-EQ uses a logic of smart block camera-based: if the camera detects that the driver is looking at the front passenger display, the system fades automatically dynamic content.

Prices of the Mercedes-Benz EQS electric SUV

The Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV electric SUV is available in Italy in four versions, one with Electric Art aesthetics and three featuring sporty styling AMG Line: Electric Art Premium, AMG Line Premium, AMG Line Premium Plus and AMG Line Business Class.

Prices start from 138,669 euros for the EQS 450+ Electric Art Premium.

Rear view of the Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV

Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV

The extra-luxury version is also born on the basis of the EQS SUV Maybachwhich is also the star’s most powerful high-wheel electric car, with 658 HP and 950 Nm generated by two permanent magnet synchronous motors. The 108 kWh 396-volt battery ensures more 600km range.

Mercedes EQS SUV Maybach

But the Maybach impresses above all with its interior luxury, with unprecedented comfort. A highlight for the front passengers is the standard MBUX Hyperscreen with “zero layer” and Mercedes-Maybach-specific start animations on all three displays.

I prear passengers can enjoy the same wide range of infotainment and comfort functions thanks to two 11.6-inch displaysi positioned on the backrests of the front seats. With the high-end Rear Seat Entertainment MBUX as standard, content can be shared quickly and easily across the various displays.

The interior of the Mercedes Maybach EQS SUV

Natural materials made with perfect craftsmanship create an elegant contrast to the high-tech look. The Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV is equipped as standard with Maybach Exclusive nappa leather in warm espresso brown/balao pearl brown. As an option, the speckled beige/pearl brown.

Mercedes-Maybach EQS premium SUV in the rear row

For an even more sophisticated look, the Maybach MANUFAKTUR Exclusive Nappa leather is optionally available in the colours crystal white/silver gray pearl. The Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV is also the first model from Mercedes-Benz to be equipped with vegetable tanned leather. The hulls of the coffee beans are used as a tanning agent. The water used for tanning is conducted in a closed circuit and, after recycling, is reintroduced into natural water bodies.

Photo Mercedes-Benz EQS electric SUV

