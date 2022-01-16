This Saturday afternoon (15), João Gustavo, brother of singer Marília Mendonça, spoke on his Twitter profile about the news that Naiara Azevedo, a singer participating in BBB 22, will release a song with her sister during the airing of the reality show. TV Globo.

Already confined to the program, Naiara gave an interview to Extra and revealed that she will launch a musical partnership with Marília, who died in a plane crash in November last year.

+ Imposter syndrome: understand the situation that hit the ex-BBB Juliette

João, after finding out, commented on his Twitter: “Everyone already knew that you would enter the BBB to promote yourself, and I know that you will not take my sister’s name out of your mouth, so I will do everything so that you don’t stay inside this house”. Check the post:

Everyone already knew that you would enter the bbb to promote yourself, and I know you won’t take my sister’s name out of your mouth, so I’ll do everything so you don’t stay inside this house 👍🏻 — EX BBB WHO DIDN’T EVEN ENTER THE BBB (@jgdiasgo_joao) January 15, 2022

In an interview with Quem Magazine, Ruth, mother of Marília Mendonça, speaks about her daughter’s musical partnership with Naiara Azevedo. In her testimony about the case, she said that the family intends to fulfill Marília’s wishes and that all the songs authorized by her during her lifetime will be released.

“What hurts us is using the media in a strategic way to force the release, without even communicating with us. All artists have had the respect to come to us. We were never contacted by Naiara or anyone on her team. The reasons for the denial always belonged to Marília. And we will always respect her will. Unfortunately, we have been dealing with this sort of thing on a daily basis. Don’t ask those who experience pain to conform with everything, because what we have is much greater, we deal with the loss of our daughter, sister and mother, it is not only and exclusively about the artist Marília Mendonça”, he adds.

According to an investigation carried out by Revista Quem, Marília Mendonça would have regretted having recorded a song with Naiara, in addition to not wanting her image to be associated with that of the singer. The song in question was recorded in September 2020 and its release was scheduled for January 2021, the same time Naiara participated in a lunch with President Jair Bolsonaro.

Regarding the client, the report raised that Naiara would have made a radical change. In the original video, the two would appear together, but in the edited version, Naiara would be crying while the image of Marília would pass on a screen. Also according to Quem, the two were not relatively close as was speculated and this was already bothering Marília’s family and friends.

To Léo Dias’ column, in Jornal Metrópoles, Naiara Azevedo’s team said that “she always maintained a respectful relationship with Marília, both in music and in the personal sphere. The song in question was recorded since the year 2020, in the Juntas project, but it has not been released until the present moment due to the release of the label”.

This Sunday afternoon (16), the subject is already among the most commented on Twitter Brazil with the hashtag #ForaNaiaraAzevedo and almost 4 thousand publications on the subject.

