By Praveen Menon

WELLINGTON (Reuters) – Hit by a tsunami, Tonga remains virtually incommunicado, with phone lines and internet out of order, leaving relatives in faraway New Zealand apprehensive for their families in the Pacific islands as reports of casualties have yet to be released. disclosed.

An undersea volcano in Tonga erupted on Saturday, prompting warnings of 1.2-meter tsunami waves and evacuation orders in coastal areas of the country, as well as several islands in the South Pacific, where images on social media showed the waves hitting coastal homes.

Internet and phone lines were down at around 6:40 pm local time on Saturday, leaving the islands’ 105,000 residents virtually incommunicado.

There are still no official reports of injuries or deaths in Tonga as communication is limited and it has not yet been possible to establish contact with outlying coastal areas beyond the capital Nuku’alofa and closer to the volcano, said Jacinda Ardern, Prime Minister of New Zealand. Zealand at a press conference this Sunday.

Tonga, an island nation of about 105,000 people, is 2,383 kilometers northeast of New Zealand.

