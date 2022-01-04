Dubai (Etihad)

Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Emirates Center for Strategic Studies and Research, and in the presence of prominent personalities and a group of media professionals, academics, thinkers and researchers, the “Emirates Center for Strategic Studies and Research” launched yesterday morning, during a ceremony within the exhibition « Expo 2020 Dubai is its national project, “Emirates Thinkers”, as part of its efforts to support the intellectual component and enhance research output in the Emirati society, in order to serve the goals of the development process witnessed by the United Arab Emirates, and contribute to achieving its ambitious strategies during the next fifty years.

The project, which is launched with a national vision of unifying Emirati intellectual efforts and enhancing their influence locally, regionally and globally, is in line with the directions of the wise leadership and its continuous keenness to sponsor the UAE’s thinking elites, empower the current generation of its young people, and raise their knowledge and cultural readiness, in order to achieve ambitions regarding exploring Future opportunities and challenges.

Dr. Sultan Muhammad Al Nuaimi, Director General of the Emirates Center for Strategic Studies and Research, stressed that the launch of the “Emirates Thinkers” project is an exceptional step in the intellectual process and fields of scientific research in the UAE, thanks in the first place to the support of the wise leadership, its sound vision and wise guidance. .

Zaki Nusseibeh and Dahi Khalfan and a part of the audience

He added that the “Emirates Thinkers” project puts every Emirati thinker, academic and researcher at the top of its priorities, by attracting national expertise that has provided and continues to offer a lot, and by attracting young people involved in the research field or coming to it, to enhance their research capabilities and empower them with all tools of knowledge. Which leads to the formulation of solid research outputs, and the presentation of distinguished intellectual contributions that contribute to enriching the Emirati intellectual content, serving the interest of the nation, and serving its development paths.

In the same context, Dr. Ibtisam Ali Al Tunaiji, project manager, explained that the “Emirates Thinkers” started an idea at the Emirates Center for Strategic Studies and Research, and it was fully welcomed and supported, so plans and work mechanisms were developed for it, in addition to unifying efforts that included work on levels and stages. Several, in which a group of UAE thinkers, from prominent educational and research institutions, contributed, according to the highest levels of coordination, and through a series of discussions and dialogues, which crystallized visions and led us to launch this project.

The objectives of the project are to highlight the research output and the intellectual contributions of the national elites in various fields, especially the political, economic, social and technological ones, within a single platform that sheds light on the intellectual and creative level, and reflects the bright image of the Emirati youth in ambition and leadership before the whole world.

Zaki Nusseibeh giving a speech on behalf of His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed

Zaki Nusseibeh: Strengthening sources of soft power with the support of Emirati intellectuals

His Excellency Dr. Zaki Nusseibeh, Cultural Adviser to His Highness the President of the UAE and Supreme President of the United Arab Emirates University, gave a speech on behalf of His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Emirates Center for Strategic Studies and Research, in which he stressed that the “Thinkers” project The Emirates” aims to activate the contribution of national academic and intellectual competencies and expertise to the distinguished renaissance process that the UAE is witnessing, while strengthening sources of soft power by supporting Emirati thinkers and researchers and highlighting their pioneering role at the local and global levels.

His Excellency said: “I look forward with confidence and faith to contribute to highlighting the Emirati intellectual output in various strategic areas that are in line with the UAE Vision 2071, and in a way that expresses the achievements and ambitions of the Emirati elite of thinkers, researchers and younger generations to serve the goals of comprehensive development. We wish those in charge of this project success in all their endeavors, in order to continue the path of achievement and excellence for the center as one of the most prominent beacons of thought, knowledge and scientific research in the region and the world.”

“Emirates Studies” signs a cooperation agreement with “Abu Dhabi Media”

Yesterday, the Emirates Center for Strategic Studies and Research signed a cooperation agreement with Abu Dhabi Media Company, the main supporter of the “Emirates Thinkers” project, based on strengthening and developing their bilateral relations in the media and technical fields, and deepening cooperation and coordination between them.

Sultan Al-Nuaimi and Abdul Rahim Al-Bateeh during the signing of the cooperation agreement (photo from the source)

The signing of the agreement comes within the framework of enhancing the horizons of media cooperation between the two parties, with the aim of highlighting the Emirati intellectual output in various media, and providing media and technical training to members of the “Emirates Thinkers” project in the areas of content creation and social marketing for their intellectual products, and achieving strategic partnership in the fields and media events that support The project. On this occasion, Dr. Sultan Muhammad Al Nuaimi, Director General of the Emirates Center for Strategic Studies and Research, confirmed that the center, as an independent institution specialized in scientific research and social, economic and political studies, was keen to cooperate and coordinate with Abu Dhabi Media Company, the leading media organization in the field of media and content industry on Both local and regional levels, which contribute to an active role witnessed by far and near in the movement of enlightenment and awareness and the dissemination of conscious thought for more than 50 years among the successive generations of the people of the UAE, and the qualification of thinkers capable of absorbing and analyzing the current data, and contributing to the service of their country in all fields. He added that the signed agreement seeks to achieve local and global leadership for the Emirati intellectual product, through various media channels, in addition to expanding the community’s knowledge of the importance of this product and its contributions to the development of various political, economic and knowledge development fields.

Media training for project members

Abdul Rahim Al-Bateeh Al Nuaimi, Acting Director General of Abu Dhabi Media, said: “We are pleased to cooperate with the Emirates Center for Strategic Studies and Research, one of the most prominent research centers in the region, to support the “Emirates Thinkers” project, which aims to highlight the Emirati intellectual output in various media and contribute to achieving local leadership. and international standards for Emirati thinkers, in addition to highlighting their knowledge and expanding the community’s interest in their civilized role and contributions to the development of various political, economic and knowledge development fields of the country. Al Nuaimi added: “Abu Dhabi Media, as the leading public media services company in the United Arab Emirates, will support the talented and creative people of the country by providing media and technical training to members of the “Emirates Thinkers” project in the fields of content creation and social marketing.

national efforts

Dr. Abdul Latif Al Shamsi, Director of the Higher Colleges of Technology Complex, confirmed in the speech “Emirates Thinkers” that the project started with an idea and became an initiative and turned into a national project with efforts that continued over a year led by the Emirates Center for Studies and with the participation of a group of Emirati academics and researchers with the aim of playing a complementary and effective role in promoting what has been achieved. The Emirates today as a country that produces knowledge and advanced intellectual models, and sponsors thought, thinkers, talents and talents in various fields, especially from the young generation. Al Shamsi added: Here, I extend my sincere thanks to Dr. Sultan Al Nuaimi and his team at the center for their support and efforts that led us today to launch the “UAE Thinkers” from the arms of Expo 2020.

It is noteworthy that the Emirates Center for Strategic Studies and Research is launching the digital platform for the “Emirates Thinkers” project, in conjunction with the launch ceremony, to allow the public to learn more about the project and its details, and to allow those who wish to submit applications to join it, to become part of a national project that supports the thinkers of the state The Emirates and its elites.