Abu Dhabi (WAM)

Lieutenant-General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, honored Amjad Al Kaabi from the Fujairah Police General Command, who was awarded the Customer Service Medal within the Emirates Program for Excellence in Government Service in the third session 2021.

His Highness handed the winner a certificate signed by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai “may God protect him”, in addition to the medal granted by the government of the United Arab Emirates.

His Highness expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the honorable Amjad Al Kaabi, thanking her for her efforts and excellence and urging her to continue the path of excellence and leadership and to benefit from her experience and expertise in developing the work in an institutional manner. The honoring was attended by Major General Ahmed Mohammed bin Ghanem Al Kaabi, Commander-in-Chief of Fujairah Police, Brigadier Nasser Khadem Al Kaabi, Director General of Happiness at the Ministry of Interior, and a number of officers.

The Emirates Program for Excellence in Governmental Service is a pioneering initiative provided by the UAE based on shifting towards customer-centric services and increasing customer satisfaction and government efficiency within the UAE government’s strategy for government services that aims to raise the country’s competitiveness in the provision of services, and achieve its vision to be the best government in the world in government services And the first in the world in indicators of government confidence and efficiency. The program works through technical and specialized teams to present and develop a number of initiatives that are strategic priorities, namely spreading the culture of customer happiness, the global star system for rating services, innovation in customer happiness, the smart effectiveness of services, the foundations of the smart government, the unified interface of services and their efficiency.