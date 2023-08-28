And because of the fall of shells in their homes, or their places of residence, or because they did not receive treatment and health care due to the dangerous security conditions in the three cities of the capital, during the current war period 7 of the country’s great poets, musicians and artists died, the last of whom was on Thursday, who is the musician and composer Omar the poet who He was known as a “genius of melody and music.”

Omar the poet composed and composed, during his artistic career that spanned about 50 years, the most beautiful pieces immortal in the memory of Sudanese art, which were sung by the most famous artists such as Abdul Karim Al-Kabli, Zidan Ibrahim, Hamad Al-Rih, Al-Nour Al-Jilani and others.

The death of Omar al-Shaer was preceded by the departure of the poet, Sadiq Elias, in a suburb of eastern Khartoum, after suffering from illness, which was exacerbated by the lack of medicine and treatment due to the war. His career, which began in the seventies of the last century, stopped after he supplied the singing scene with works that were entrenched in the conscience of the Sudanese people and contributed to its formation.

The list of the departed included the poet Abdul Aziz Jamal al-Din, who died after entering a health crisis, mourning the death of his sister due to the fighting in Khartoum.

The artist, Assia Abdel Wajid, the widow of the great poet Muhammad al-Fitouri, was also absent from death, after she was injured by shrapnel. According to press reports, she was buried inside the building of an educational institution she owns in the Khartoum North region, after it was not possible to bury her in any public cemetery due to the intensity of the fighting.

The war also traumatized the Sudanese with the departure of the flutist, Hafez Abdel Rahman, who for more than 5 decades had formed the conscience of discreet music lovers inside and outside Sudan through immortal pieces of music on many international radio stations and forums. who was known for his pure specialization in the “flute” instrument; Which qualified him to gain a broad fan base at the local and global levels. Where he released a number of his albums in France; And considered by the European press as one of the most prominent talents of African music.

The bullets of war also reaped the renewed artist, Shaden Muhammad Hussein, after a shell fell in her house in the city of Omdurman, to end a march of creative artistic giving that crossed the borders of Sudan and caused wide reactions in the artistic circles in Europe because of its distinctive heritage color.

The war also killed Arki Mukhtar, a member of the “Aqd al-Jallad” singing group, which is very popular among young people.

The death of musician Khaled Sanhouri was one of the events that shook the consciences of the local and international community. Where he was found dead in his house in the Al-Molazemin neighborhood of Omdurman as a result of a severe drop in blood circulation after he lived for days without food or drink under difficult conditions and power outages due to the raging fighting in the area; He was buried in front of his house.

In addition to poets and artists, 3 Sudanese football stars died during the war, namely Fawzi Al-Mardi and Hamid Brema, who are considered among the most prominent representatives of the Sudanese national team during the last three decades of the last century. In addition to Ahmed Abdel Salam, the player of the age group team of Al-Marrekh club and the Sudanese Olympic team, who died as a result of being hit by a shell.

Fawzi Al-Mardi, who worked as a coach for Al-Hilal club, died after his illness became severe, mourning the death of his daughter, the young doctor, by a bullet that fell in her house during a clash between the two fighting parties.

The war period witnessed the departure of three journalists, including the veteran journalist and sports critic Mirghani Abu Shanab, and the two journalists, Aida Qassis, who was distinguished by great activity in the current Journalists Syndicate, in addition to the journalist Samaher Abdel Shafea, who died of obesity after falling on her home in the city of Zalingei in the Darfur region in western Sudan.

Among about 32 medical personnel killed during the war; Bushra Ibn Auf, a consultant of internal medicine and gastroenterology, who became famous among Sudanese society through his extensive media activity in the field of health and medical awareness through television programs that had a great impact on patients.

Among the late stars of society during the war was Haj Abbas al-Sayyid, the owner of the most famous chain of bean restaurants in Sudan, which for more than 60 years has been one of the most prominent landmarks in Khartoum and its fame has gone beyond the borders of the country after opening branches in a number of Gulf cities.

According to journalist Abdullah Ishaq, the ongoing war in the country has caused the death of many stars, creators, people of art and culture, and symbols of society.

Isaac told Sky News Arabia, “Since the outbreak of the absurd war, death has not spared anyone. Sadness has prevailed, and the sounds of the bombing of planes, cannons, and bombs have prevailed. Many creators and stars of society have died of hunger, disease, and bullets.”