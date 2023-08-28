Tough times for diesel car in the big cities. TO Milan, the Municipality has already decided since 2022 to stop diesel vehicles until5 euros. The prohibition is contained within the Air and Climate Plan (PAC)which provides for new provisions in force from October 2023. Specifically, the new prohibitions concern commercial vehicles and those for more than 8 people who can access Area B only if equipped with pedestrian/cyclist detection systems and blind spot stickersin order to improve security.

Ban on the circulation of Euro 5 diesel cars in Milan

Stop Euro 5 diesel cars in Milan starting from October 2022. From this date, with what is already provided for by the limitations of Area Bvehicles considered more polluting have been gradually excluded from access to the city, starting with Euro 5 diesel.

The stop is foreseen in Area B of the city from 7:30 to 19:30, from Monday to Fridaywhich covers approximately 72% of the Milan area and is monitored by 188 video cameras. Access is forbidden to cars up to Euro 2 petrol and Euro 5 diesel.

From October 2023, commercial vehicles must have pedestrian/cyclist detection systems and blind spot stickers

Starting from October 2023there are new rules regarding i commercial vehicles and those designed to carry more than 8 people.

These vehicles can only circulate within the restricted traffic area if they are equipped with a system that detects the presence of pedestrians and cyclists at the front of the vehicle or on the side of the curb. In addition, each vehicle must have a special sticker indicating the blind spot danger.

Exceptions Area B Milan

The ban on access to Area B of Milan also provides for exceptions in favor of those who decide to join the program Move-In, with the installation of a black box that records the annual kilometers allowed. Depending on the vehicle type, up to 2,000 km of city driving are allowed every year.

The fine for anyone exceeding Area B is 80 euros

Furthermore, again starting from 1 October 2023, i residents of Milan with Euro 4 and 5 diesel vehicles and Euro 2 petrol can access Area B for 25 dayswhile non-residents are entitled to 5 days.

Traffic bans in Milan for cars Euro 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6

Prohibitions in force

Euros 0 petrol

Euro 0, 1, 2, 3, 4 diesel without DPF

Euro 3, 4 diesel with FAP as standard and with field V.5 registration certificate > 0.0045 g/km

Euro 0, 1, 2, 3 diesel with after-market FAP with particle mass class lower than Euro 4

dual fuel diesel-LPG and diesel-methane Euro 0, 1, 2, 3

Euro 4 diesel with FAP as standard and with no value in field V.5 vehicle registration certificate (If there is no value in field V.5, it is possible to demonstrate compliance with the Area B regulations through the homologation certificate issued by the vehicle manufacturer)

Euro 0, 1, 2, 3, 4 diesel with after-market FAP installed after 31.12.2018 and with particulate mass class equal to at least Euro 4

From 11 January 2021

From 1 October 2022

Euro 2 petrol

Euro 3, 4 diesel with FAP as standard and with field V.5 registration certificate <= 0.0045 g/km

Euro 0, 1, 2, 3, 4 diesel with after-market FAP installed by 31.12.2018 and with particulate mass class equal to at least Euro 4

Euro 5 diesel

From 1st October 2025

Euro 3 petrol

Euro 6 light diesel ABC purchased after 31.12.2018

From 1st October 2028

Euro 4 petrol

Euro 6 light diesel ABC purchased by 31.12.2018

From 1 October 2030

Euro 6 diesel D_TEMP

Euro 6 diesel D

Car stop and creation of Zones 30 km/ha in Milan

The prohibition of the Municipality of Milan is aimed at promoting urban mobility in favor of pedestrians, bicycles And scooters. In this regard, the Air and Climate Plan (PAC) establishes ZTL in every district of Milan and above all in the “Zone 30” close to schools and hospitals.

In Milan there will be more and more 30 km/h zones

The ultimate goal is to create one cycle-pedestrian cityat 30 km per hour, which substantially limits vehicular traffic by favoring privileged access for pedestrians, bicycles and scooters.

