Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, “Mother of the Emirates”, President of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, directed the launch of the slogan for Emirati Women’s Day for the year 2023, to be “We Share for Tomorrow”, which falls on August 28 of each year.

The choice of this year’s slogan comes in line with the country’s slogan for the year 2023 launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, to make 2023 the year of sustainability under the slogan “Today for tomorrow”, with the aim of highlighting the UAE’s local efforts and its global contribution to addressing Sustainability challenges by searching for innovative solutions in the fields of energy, climate change and others.

On this occasion, Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak said: “We are proud every year to launch an inspiring slogan for Emirati Women’s Day, that occasion that represents the focus of our thinking and our great interest in what it carries every year of the message and goals that lie at the heart of the state’s strategies, and keep pace with the advanced stage that the country has reached.” From leadership and development, we are ahead of global trends that still seek the empowerment of women in societies.”

Her Highness added, “Today, our motto for the year 2023 came to be ‘We share for tomorrow’, and we in the UAE enjoy the establishment of gender balance as an institutional, societal and ethical culture that pervades all parts of our seven emirates, in an indication of the importance of the solidarity of all federal and governmental state institutions, civil society and the private sector, to continue the march and build on what Verify efforts to harness everything that would promote the best enabling environment for Emirati women in all fields and sectors, which results in strengthening the country’s inspiring model of empowerment in the region and the world.

Her Highness said: “In the midst of our preparations to host the Conference of the States Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) in November 2023, we welcome to tackle our contemporary challenges that we are experiencing with the world, especially in the climate change file, with our distinguished female cadres who make up two-thirds of the leadership team of the conference, And more than 50 percent of the management team, to present to the world our sustainable approach to appreciating the competence, excellence and creativity of the precious daughters of the Emirates.

The choice of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, may God protect her, for the slogan “We share for tomorrow” is an affirmation of the participatory approach that the state has been working on since it laid its first daughters, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, with the founding fathers, “may God have mercy on them,” through the involvement of all Community groups, including individuals and institutions, in achieving the vision of the state.

It should be noted that the slogan “We Share for Tomorrow” emphasizes what is required to achieve sustainability in terms of the cooperation of all efforts to enhance the role of Emirati women as a strategic partner in building bridges of sustainability, thanks to their multiple developmental roles, whether through the family system by instilling the behaviors and culture of sustainability as a reference and role model for family members or Through the professional and community system by holding leadership positions in the fields of environment and sustainability and its active participation in community initiatives in this field.