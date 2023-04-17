Vesti.kz: cycling for at least 60 minutes a day contributes to weight loss

Vesti journalists have named ways to lose weight by cycling. This is reported on website editions.

According to the studies cited by the authors of the material, it is necessary to ride a bike for at least 60 minutes a day and at least five days a week. Cycling must be intense to enhance energy production and calorie burning. It is noted that when skiing, you need to consume a sufficient amount of fluid.

The note also notes that beginners are advised to start with 30-minute rides. In this case, it is gradually necessary to increase their time and intensity.

