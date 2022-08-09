Dubai (Union)

Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Border Ports Security Council, the Committee for the Regulation and Securing of Maritime Navigation in the Emirate of Dubai, in coordination with the Dubai Maritime City Authority at the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, launched the “Maritime Assistant” service specialized in providing marine means in Maritime sector in Dubai.

Sheikh Saeed bin Ahmed bin Khalifa Al Maktoum, Executive Director of the Dubai Maritime City Authority, confirmed that, in accordance with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, to develop a service system that supports the efficiency and competitiveness of the maritime sector in the Emirate of Dubai, the authority has launched a maritime assistant service that aims to establish A unified entity of a civilian nature that initially provides a total of 10 marine means (boats), as an initial stage, affiliated with the Dubai Maritime City Authority, Dubai Municipality and Dubai International Marine Sports Club, with the aim of supporting government agencies and providing field and logistical services to enable them to perform and facilitate their work tasks that are carried out. Presenting them at sea, such as inspections, marine surveys and other field operations, which achieves the optimum use of government resources and achieves the highest level of coordination between the authorities in the emirate to serve the public interest.

Sheikh Saeed bin Ahmed bin Khalifa Al Maktoum added: “The marine assistant service provides its services to all government departments so that the wishing party can address the authority directly to use the marine means to carry out and perform the tasks that require its presence in the waters of the Emirate of Dubai at any time.”

He explained that the “Maritime Assistant” service is keen to enforce laws and decisions and maintain discipline and civilized practices in the waters of the Emirate of Dubai in accordance with the approach received by the public positively, noting that the Dubai Maritime City Authority will assume the responsibility of coordinating and supervising the provision of marine means when needed.

Sheikh Saeed bin Ahmed bin Khalifa Al Maktoum said: The Dubai Maritime City Authority looks forward to continuing to work on upgrading all services related to the maritime sector to enhance the efficiency of maritime traffic and raise the level of global competitiveness in the sector, stressing that the authority is keen to see the latest developments and benchmarks to follow the best practices in the sector, and building partnerships that benefit all stakeholders involved in maritime traffic in Dubai.