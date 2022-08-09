Dubai (WAM)

Sheikh Maktoum bin Butti Al Maktoum, Director of the Office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in Dubai, received the consular patent of “Alexson Kirlon”, Consul General of the Republic of Vanuatu in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, at the Ministry’s office in Dubai, at the Ministry’s office in Dubai. He welcomed the Consul General on the occasion of his appointment and praised the political, economic, commercial and investment relations between the two friendly countries, wishing him success in his new job.