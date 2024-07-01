His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Chairman of the Education and Human Resources Council, chaired the Council’s meeting, which was held via remote video communication technology, in the presence of Her Highness Sheikha Maryam bint Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the Salama Bint Hamdan Al Nahyan Foundation, Vice President The Education and Human Resources Council, in order to approve the results of the end of the 2023-2024 academic year, and discuss development plans and programs concerned with raising the level of student performance and enhancing the quality of education in a way that enhances its position as an attractive center for academic excellence.

His Highness began the meeting by congratulating the students, parents, teaching staff, leaders of educational institutions, and members of the Council on the completion of the academic year, and congratulated the outstanding male and female students who achieved advanced positions through their hard work and diligence throughout the year, and reaped their fatigue with their excellence. He also praised the great effort made by the parents of the outstanding students, and urged everyone. To continue persevering in the next academic year so that they continue to achieve the best results.

His Highness said: “We thank the teachers, parents and all the students, male and female, for their efforts and perseverance this year, and we congratulate our outstanding sons and daughters who set their sights on excellence and made it a goal that they achieve with merit.”

His Highness appreciated the effective role of parents and teaching staff in paying attention, following up, and continuing to encourage and motivate students from the beginning of the school year until its end.

His Highness added: “The process of development and improvement is ongoing, and we will continue our efforts to confront the challenges before us in order to raise the education sector to the highest levels. Therefore, the end of the school year is a golden opportunity for us to address these challenges, review the standards and indicators by which we evaluate our performance, improve our plans, and direct our strategies to achieve the goals we aspire to and what satisfies our ambitions and fulfills our aspirations.”

Her Highness Sheikha Mariam bint Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairperson of the Salama bint Hamdan Al Nahyan Foundation and Vice President of the Education and Human Resources Council, congratulated the students, graduates, parents and teachers on the successful completion of the learning journey for the academic year. Her Highness extended her congratulations to all learners who have made great progress and reaped the fruits of their efforts at the end of this academic year, praising the impact of the interest and partnership of parents in the excellence of their children.

Her Highness thanked the teachers, school leaders and all those working in the educational field for their efforts to support students and motivate them to achieve their academic goals.

Her Highness said: “I would like everyone to benefit from the experiences and challenges they faced during the year, and to think positively, while developing clear plans that will lead them with confident steps towards an upcoming academic year, full of progress, development and perseverance.”

Her Highness added: “Summer vacation provides wonderful opportunities to consolidate values, develop skills, exploration and reading, led by the primary focus of education, which is the family, as education extends outside the school walls and goes beyond the boundaries of school days.”

During the meeting, the Council approved the results of the end of the 2023-2024 academic year for government schools and the success criteria, based on the detailed analysis presented by Her Excellency Sarah bint Yousef Al Amiri, Minister of State for Public Education and Advanced Technology, Chairperson of the Emirates Schools Establishment, in addition to reports that monitored examination violations and disruption of the examination system.

The criteria include organizing a re-test once at the end of the academic year, in addition to subjecting the results to a clear series of reviews and audits by the specialized teams to be approved without making any changes at the end of the academic year, in a way that ensures the application of the highest standards of integrity and transparency in the evaluation, and conveys an accurate picture that shows parents the levels of academic achievement of their sons and daughters, students, and enables them to follow up on their progress continuously.

The presentation included the plans and programs undertaken by the Emirates Foundation for School Education to raise the level of student performance and enhance educational outcomes, as these programs aim to develop students, teachers, schools, and the government educational system as a whole.

The Council also approved the proposed updates to the Student Performance Evaluation Policy for the next academic year 2024-2025, which were developed by the Emirates Schools Establishment based on lessons learned from previous updates. They aim to evaluate students’ performance levels in various ways and enable teaching staff to identify their basic areas of improvement so that they can support them in achieving the highest results.

The meeting was attended by His Excellency Dr. Ahmad bin Abdullah Humaid Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Education; Her Excellency Shamma bint Suhail bin Faris Al Mazrui, Minister of Community Development; His Excellency Dr. Abdul Rahman bin Abdul Manan Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation; Her Excellency Sarah bint Yousef Al Amiri, Minister of State for Public Education and Advanced Technology; Her Excellency Sarah Awad Issa Musallam, Minister of State for Early Childhood Education; His Excellency Jassim Bu Ataba Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Department of Finance in Abu Dhabi; Her Excellency Hajar Al Dhaheri, Secretary-General of the Education and Human Resources Council; Her Excellency Aisha Abdullah Miran, Director-General of the Knowledge and Human Development Authority in Dubai; and Her Excellency Dr. Muhadditha Yahya Al Hashimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Private Education Authority.