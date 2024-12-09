The young man who attacked Rajoy in Pontevedra, sentenced to five years for the attempted murder of a journalist

The Provincial Court of Pontevedra has sentenced the young man who in July 2023 agreed to write the article to five years in prison for the crime of attempted murder. The Voice of Galicia and attacked a journalist. This is the same man who, in 2015, punched Mariano Rajoy during an electoral walk through the city. The court has also ordered his confinement in a closed psychiatric center for a period of two to five years that he must serve before the prison sentence.

The young man who attacked Rajoy in 2015 alleges psychological disturbance to avoid going to prison for trying to kill a journalist

According to the Superior Court of Xustiza of Galicia (TSXG), in addition to attempted murder, he has been found guilty of two other crimes – damage and resistance to law enforcement agents – although with the incomplete defense of mental alteration. and the mitigating factor of repair of the damage.

The fourth section of the Court has also imposed a fine of 1,620 euros and a prohibition on approaching The Voice of Galiciato all its work centers, headquarters and delegations for a period of five years.

In the sentence, the magistrates consider it proven that, after entering the newspaper’s office, the convicted man began to reproach a worker “for wanting to end her life by publishing lies.” Immediately afterwards, “with a wooden kitchen rolling pin that he was carrying and that was hidden behind his back, he began to hit different objects in the office, such as computer monitors, keyboards, a television…”, so the employee He fled the scene.

Upon hearing the noise, a journalist who was working approached the entrance, where he met the defendant. After shouting “I’ll kill you, I’ll kill you!”, he raised the wooden roller he was carrying and, “with the intention of ending his life,” directed it at the head of the victim, who managed to cover himself with his left arm.

Subsequently, according to the sentence, “with a sustained intention to cause his death, suddenly and without giving him the option to face the attack, he took out a kitchen knife from among his clothes and, telling him again, repeatedly, that he was going to kill him.” “He attacked him repeatedly with the knife from top to bottom, directing it against his body.” The victim, who suffered attacks on the chest, arm and hands with which he covered himself, managed to flee at a time when, finding himself almost cornered by the accused, he took a step back, so he had the opportunity to run into the street.

The magistrates indicate that the defendant “began a stubborn struggle with the agents who were going to arrest him, kicking and hitting them when they were going to hold him by the arms, finally managing to reduce it and overcome the opposition he offered by using, to do so, the minimum necessary force, one of the agents falling to the ground and suffering injuries.

“The instruments used, the repetition, the conduct of the accused exposed during the course of the action and the areas of the body to which the blows were directed and those finally affected (…) lead to considering the intention to kill concurrent in the action of the accused, without prejudice to the fact that, in this case, these are superficial injuries,” the court emphasizes in the ruling.

The defendant, as indicated by the Chamber in its resolution, is diagnosed with different pathologies, which meant that, when the events occurred, the ability to control his actions was affected in a “significant” way although he retained his intellectual faculties.

The young man who attacked Rajoy in 2015, arrested for attacking a journalist from La Voz de Galicia with a knife



The sentence is not final and an appeal is possible before the TSXG.