Next Tuesday, July 2, on the field of Levi’s Stadium, in Santa Clara, California, the Brazilian National Team will face the Colombian squad, for the match corresponding to matchday number three of Group D, in the current Copa America 2024.
In 90min We asked the artificial intelligence how it thinks the game will turn out and this is what it told us:
The Artificial intelligence of Opt made his predictions to determine how this meeting would end. Brazil is positioned as the favorite to take the victory, even though it debuted in the tournament with a 0-0 draw against Costa Rica. There is a 50.9% chance that La Verdeamarela will take the victory.
On the side of the Colombian National Team, the odds of winning the match They are from the 25.5%.
Beginnings are often deceptive. How many teams have won a competition and then are eliminated, even in the first round? Or the other way around. They start off losing and end up as tournament champions. An example? The Argentine National Team at the last World Cup.
However, it is a reality that, in a tournament like the Copa América, in which everything is defined in just three games, a bad afternoon, like Brazil had against Costa Rica on matchday one, can lead to a monumental failure. . Contrary to Colombia, which started the competition by beating Paraguay 2-1.
Goalie: Alisson.
Defenses: Danilo, Marquinhos, Magalhaes and Wendell.
Midfielders: Joao Gomes and Paqueta
Attackers: Raphinha, Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo
Goalie: Vargas
Defenses: Muñoz, Sánchez, Mina and Mojica
Midfielders: Lerma, Ríos, J. Arias, James Rodríguez and Luis Díaz
Forward: Rafael Santos Borré
