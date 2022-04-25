Finally, even PC gamers will be able to enjoy the adventures of Uncharted, apparently soon. Some time ago Steam had anticipated a probable release date, but now it seems to have come true and has been confirmed through the official Epic Games blog, with the release date of Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection apparently set for June 20, 2022 on PC.

In the confirmation statement you can read the following:

Two classic chapters, already remastered on consoles, land on PC in the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves collection. The pack contains Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, where Nathan Drake will have to hunt for a treasure of pirates around the world, and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, where for the first time we will not be in the shoes of Nathan Drake, but Chloe Frazer, intent on her hunt for the Fang of Ganesh

The console version edited by Sony saw its release in early 2022, while the PC version will be edited by Iron Galaxy. More details will be revealed over the months as we get closer to the release date of Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collecting on PCyou just have to stay updated by following our pages.

