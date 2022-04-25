Mexico.- The Mexican government, through the National Fund for the Promotion of Tourism (Fonatur), filed an appeal against the court ruling that authorized the provisional suspension of the works of the section 5 of the Mayan Train.

In recent weeks, the railway project of the government of the Fourth Transformation, specifically section 5, has been the target of various criticisms. It went viral on social media Save me from the Train campaign where celebrities, environmentalists and specialists participated who asked the president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador reconsider the construction of said section.

Regarding said campaign, the federal president attacked the participants, accusing them that they had been paid, although days later he maintained that it could have been misinformation.

According to court records, the legal representative of the Fonatur-Tren Maya, Marco Aurelio Colín, presented last Friday, April 22 of the current year, a complaint appeal against the resolution made by the judge of the First District Court of the State of YucatanAdrián Fernando Novelo, who granted an injunction to the non-governmental organization “Defending the Right to a Healthy Environment”.

The protection was promoted by a group of expert cave divers, who pointed out the possible environmental damage that the construction of the section of the Mayan Train that runs from Playa del Carmen to Tulumin the state of Quintana Roo.

Now, before the challenge of the federal administration, a Collegiate Court will have to resolve, in the coming days, whether to ratify or, on the contrary, revoke the brake on the construction work of section 5 of President López Obrador’s railway project, this at least until May 13 of the current year, when the First District Court of Yucatan must determine whether or not to grant the definitive suspension.

Although this hearing is scheduled for last Friday, it was postponed until May. However, according to the court ruling, during the three weeks after the temporary suspension It will not be possible to continue with the “construction, infrastructure, removal or destruction of the biodiversity of the land or any other activity that implies the material execution of the work”.