Various media in the world replicated information issued by the sports network ESPN where they affirm that Brady, 44, would have put an end to his career of more than 20 seasons. However, the AP news agency, which cites sources close to the Tampa Bay team (Brady’s current one), indicated that nothing has been decided about the player’s future.

Information about the retirement of Tom Brady, considered by American football specialists as the best quarterback, began to circulate in the run-up to the divisional round game where the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were defeated by the Los Angeles Rams 27-30.

At that time, which is the first time that the player has expressed his desire to leave the sport, the media pointed out that Brady was thinking of ending his 22-year career in the NFL to dedicate himself fully to his family.

Almost a week later, journalists Adam Schefter and Jeff Darlington of ESPN reported on the player’s retirement through a publication on the social network Twitter. In it they expressed that the player would offer more details.

In the midst of the surprise, and the confusion since Brady has one more year of his contract with Tampa Bay and has also expressed his desire to play until he is 45 years old, the official account of the NFL (National Football League) published a series of messages in which he remembers the player’s career.

Agent, father and journalists deny retirement of Brady

Shortly after learning about the possible retirement of Tom Brady, which generated a barrage of reactions on social networks, the AP news agency issued a note in which, citing two people familiar with the details, it stressed that it has not occurred. the withdrawal of the player.

According to AP, Brady would have communicated with the general manager of the Buccaneers, Jason Licht, and indicated that he has not made a decision.

Report for @BallySports: Tom Brady contacted @Buccaneers GM Jason Licht and told him he has not yet made a final decision on retirement, disputing the ESPN report. Licht is respecting Brady’s process and waiting for a definitive answer, whenever it comes, from the QB. —Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) January 29, 2022



On the other hand, after posting a message on Twitter announcing the player’s retirement, Brady’s company ‘TB12 Sports’ withdrew the message. Additionally, AP cites the player’s agent, Don Yee, who indicated that the last word on the player’s retirement is Tom Brady himself.

“I understand the speculation surrounding Tom’s future. Without getting into the accuracy or inaccuracy of the reports, Tom will be the only person to express his plans with complete truth. He knows what the NFL business is like, so it will be soon.” Ye said.

But other media in the United States, a country where American football is the main sport, echoes the tweet of the journalist Kylen Mills who affirms that the player’s father denied the rumors about the situation.

“Brady Sr. says an online post started to circulate an unsubstantiated rumor. However, multiple NFL insiders are now reporting it,” Mills posted on his personal account.

Brady was selected by the New England Patriots in the sixth round of the draft in 2000. He replaced Drew Bledsoe in 2001 and led his team to a Super Bowl victory over the Rams for the 2001-2002 season.

In his career, he won six championship rings with the Patriots in 20 seasons playing for coach Bill Belichick. He joined the Buccaneers in 2020 and led them to the second Super Bowl title in franchise history.

