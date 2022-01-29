The first season of We’re Dead was the perfect way to introduce Netflix subscribers to a new Korean series. Seeking to repeat the worldwide success of The Squid Game, streaming is now plotted against a mysterious virus and zombie infection.

The festival of terror and full of blood led us to meet its unique characters, of which only some were able to get out alive. With an unexpected ending More than one wonders if All of us are dead will have season 2 or not. The key to its continuity is in the last scene that the series gave us.

YOU CAN SEE: We are dead, ending explained: what it means and who survived the zombie attack

Are we all dead will have season 2?

Netflix will wait a few weeks before deciding the future of one of its original series. If the Korean series follows the path of The Squid Game, it is possible that a new plot is coming.

Although, at the moment, streaming has not confirmed a release date, we can take as a reference what happened at the end of We are dead. The keys are the following:

Of all the students, only On J, Su Hyeok, Dae Su, Ha Ri, Mi Jin, and Hyo Ryung survived.

The six managed to enter the quarantine zone, where they were interrogated as they were related to Lee Byeong Chan, a professor who gave life to the virus.

While the majority of Hyosan’s population became zombies, we know that a mutation exists, allowing some to remain alive.

There is currently no cure for the virus, but the computer that had Byeong Chan’s videos of his research was rescued.

Nam Ra is the key to a second part. After being infected by Gwi Nam, she did not succumb to the virus and became a zombie with the ability to contract her emotions. She, as she told her friends, goes in search of others with the same abilities as her.

Is Cheong San alive in We’re Dead?

It’s possible. When the group meets Nam Ra on the roof, the young woman tells them that there are others “like her”; that is, half zombies, half humans. With this idea, and knowing that Yoon Gwi Nam gave his powers to the student, he also bites Cheong San, so it is possible that the same thing happened to him and he is alive under the rubble of the school.