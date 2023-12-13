The UN said today that if Israel's intentions to flood the Hamas tunnel complex in Gaza are true, irreparable damage would be caused to the water and sewage infrastructure, to the point that “it could affect future generations.”

“We do not know if this is confirmed or if it is happening, but I want to point out that if this happens there will be serious damage to Gaza's water and sewage infrastructure.which in itself is very fragile,” declared the United Nations humanitarian coordinator for the Palestinian territories, Lynn Hastings, in a press conference.

(Also read: The Israeli army claims it recovered the bodies of two hostages in Gaza).

Speaking to reporters in Geneva from East Jerusalem, Hastings indicated that This could cause very serious damage to the aquifer, which is a vital source of water for the population. once it goes through the desalination process.

Citizens queue to fill containers with drinking water in the city of Rafah. See also Ukraine-Russia crisis, "Putin willing to negotiate"

It would also endanger Gaza's delicate ecosystem and even weaken the foundations of buildings and roads. due to the increase in pressure and the infiltration of seawater, which could cause its collapse.

“Again, we have no confirmation that this will happen, but if so, it would be considered another problem regarding the Gazan population's access to drinking water,” he stated.

(We recommend: Israel bombs the southern Gaza Strip after Hamas threats about hostages).

Even the United States, an ally of Israel, has warned about the impact that the strategy of flooding the tunnels may have.pointing out that there may be Israeli hostages there and that the lives of all civilians matter.

EFE