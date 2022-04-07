The UN countries decided this Thursday to suspend Russia’s participation in the Human Rights Council in response to the alleged abuses it is committing in Ukraine.

At the initiative of the United States and its allies, the United Nations General Assembly approved this measure with 93 votes in favor, 24 against and 58 abstentions.

🚨🚨🚨 #NOW The UN General Assembly suspended Russia from the Human Rights Council, with less support than the condemnation of the invasion of Ukraine.

Since the creation of the Human Rights Council, based in Geneva, sixteen years ago, only one other country had been suspended: Muammar Gaddafi’s Libyain response to the repression of the 2011 protests, although months later she was reinstated.

In the Russian case, the United States and its allies argued that Moscow cannot continue to participate in that Council. when it is “subverting all basic principles” of the UN with its invasion of Ukraine and committing alleged atrocities against the civilian population.

“Russia is not only committing human rights violations, but is also shaking the foundations of international peace and security”Ukrainian Ambassador to the United Nations Sergiy Kyslytsya said before the vote.

The diplomat warned all members that voting against the initiative would be equivalent to “pulling the trigger” against Ukrainian civilians and would be a show of “indifference” similar to that which in 1993 allowed genocide to be committed in Rwanda.

Removal of bodies in Bucha, a town near kyiv. Photo: Genya SAVILOV / AFP

To suspend Russia, a two-thirds majority was required in the General Assembly, the body where the 193 member states of the United Nations sit.s, a bar that was exceeded, although the text obtained less support than the previous resolutions critical of Moscow voted since the beginning of the war.

In addition to the United States and Ukraine itself, the countries of the European Union, Latin American nations such as Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru or Uruguay and other States such as Australia, Canada, Turkey or Norway.

24 countries voted against, including the Russia, China, Cuba, Iran, Nicaragua or Syria.

While, 58 States opted for abstention, including Brazil, Egypt, El Salvador, India, Mexico, Nigeria, Pakistan or Saudi Arabia. Although the possibility of excluding Russia from the Human Rights Council had been discussed for weeks, Washington decided to take the step after learning of the alleged massacre carried out in the town of Bucha, near kyiv, where the Ukrainian authorities accuse Russian troops of kill hundreds of civilians.

Created in 2006 to replace the failed Human Rights Commission, the Council is the highest body of the United Nations in this area and is made up of 47 countries, elected for three-year terms. Its composition, which is decided by elections held annually, has regularly been criticized for including states with very dubious human rights records.

Currently sitting on the Council, among others, are China, Cuba, Libya, the United States, Ukraine and Venezuela. Russia, meanwhile, has been a regular member and was now in the second year of a three-term term.

