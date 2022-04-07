The dollar below R$5, as has been happening for 17 days (operated at R$4.60 this Wednesday, the 6th) has led many people to invest in the American currency, but the situation is beginning to take on a new contour. But the scenario is changing. The currency gained pace of highs on Tuesday (5) and continues to strengthen against the Real, operating this Thursday (7) at R$ 4.76, a variation of 1.16%. Just this week, when it reached the lowest value in two years, the US currency is already 16 cents more expensive.

And what explains this upward movement? It is necessary to look abroad to understand what motivates the resumption of the strengthening of the dollar at this moment.

+ New nominee to Petrobras defends price parity to guarantee supply

+ Cautious exterior leaves Ibovespa unstable, despite indications to Petrobras

The Federal Reserve (FED, Central Bank of the USA) released FOMC minutes this Wednesday (6) indicating that the increase in interest rates should continue happening in the coming months. Internally, members of the Fed wanted a monetary adjustment of 0.50 percentage point, that is, a more aggressive policy than the 0.25 percentage point that guided the tightening announced last month, but the FOMC opted for a moderate adjustment.

Within this context of FED adjustment in the US and despite the fact that interest rates in Brazil are at high levels, paying very well for those who decide to invest here, the US market can also be very opportune and more stable for those who want good returns. Therefore, an aggressive interest rate policy there tends to be harmful to our domestic market.

It should be borne in mind that, although the “competitor” from the north also offers attractive rates, the flow of capital that is coming to Brazil and bringing down the dollar rate will still take some time to dissipate. This flow was guaranteed by high interest rates and commodity prices, which rose with the war in Ukraine. Analysts believe that this rate of increase in the dollar will take time to gain momentum, and the US currency may gain strength again only during the semester.

The reasons are on the table: the yield curve in Brazil has been established since last year – most major economies started a position of inflationary containment only at the beginning of 2022. And the war between Ukraine and Russia is far from having its effects. decreased, keeping the commodity market warm.

“The reasons for the dollar’s decline are not just linked to the interest rate differential. They are a combination of an inflow of foreign capital of approximately R$67 billion on the stock exchange this year alone, the improvement in fiscal issues, which make Brazil more reliable to foreign investors, the increase in the value of exports, due to the high in the price of commodities, and a perception of less surprising economic agendas among presidential candidates”, said InvestSmart’s Director of Allocation and Distribution, André Meirelles.

And if you expect a forecast of when the dollar may rise, the chief economist of Banco Original, Marco Caruso, bets that the devaluation of the Real should happen at the turn of the semester. This analysis takes into account two points: precisely the Fed’s acceleration in interest rate adjustment, combined with the cut of US$ 60 billion per month in the participation of public bonds (Treasuries) and of US$ 35 billion in mortgage-backed securities, both announcements made with the release of the FOMC minutes.

“The real interest [aquele que desconta a inflação] are still negative along a good part of the future yield curve in the US, which should reverse for inflation to actually fall, and the fact that the cycle of interest rate hikes is accompanied by a reduction in the Fed’s balance sheet, which, according to the minutes released yesterday, will be twice as fast as the quantitative tightening 2018”, Caruso pointed out.

Commodity cycle continues to rise

With the conflict in Eastern Europe, commodities, the golden goose of the PT governments, still in the last decade, returned to give a breather to the Brazilian economy. Even if the war ends in the short term – which does not seem likely at the moment – ​​the sanctions of global economies applied to Russia will still leave a trail of difficulties for the restoration of the financial order in the world.

“The Brazilian real has benefited from the super commodities cycle that has been in place for much of this year. As the world begins to shun Russian products, some countries like Brazil benefit from finding suitors for their soy, corn, oil, wheat and oil,” said Edward Moya, financial market analyst at OANDA.

His bet is that the peak of commodity prices is close, boosting the strengthening of the dollar.

Among Banco Original analysts, the reading is that prices will remain high for some time and the Brazilian market will benefit from this. “The lifting of sanctions will be slow and there will be consequences that will make it difficult to produce for a while. Other than that, it is worth remembering that demand/supply were already tight in several markets before the invasion. The point is that commodity prices will remain high, which would continue as a line of defense for Brazilian assets”, explained Marco Caruso.

Market already prices result of Brazilian policy

Brazilian politics has been a real ticking time bomb in the internal economic winds since 2014. And it is precisely this predictability of knowing what bad things can happen that prevents greater mismatches in the Stock Exchange and in the dollar itself.

Therefore, the experts consulted are emphatic in indicating that this crisis that is outlined with the beginning of electoral campaigns in the second half of the year is already priced in. André Meirelles, from InvestSmart, notes that both former president Lula and Jair Bolsonaro have already shown their styles of government and the market knows what to expect from them, so that the exchange rate, for example, does not feel this turmoil.

“Political instability is not essentially a novelty for foreign investors who already invest in emerging economies like Brazil. On the contrary, this is the rule. That’s why we tend to pay a higher return on our assets,” added Marco Caruso.

know more

+ New Montana: 3rd generation of Chevrolet pickup arrives in 2023

+ Omicron: Unexpected symptom of infection in children worries medical teams

+ Mercadão de SP vendors threaten customers with fruit scam

+ Video: Mother is attacked on social media for wearing tight clothes to take her son to school

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media

+ ‘Monster Ichthyosaur’ is discovered in Colombia

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat