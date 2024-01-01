

Brisbane (Reuters)

Naomi Osaka, winner of four Grand Slam titles, felt some tension, but she seemed strong, after returning to competition after 15 months of absence, defeating German Tamara Korbach 6-3, 7-6 in the first round of the Brisbane International Tennis Championship.

The 26-year-old Japanese player last participated in the WTA Tour at the Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo in September 2022, and gave birth to her first child, Shay, in July before intensifying her preparations for the Australian Open from January 14 to 28.

Osaka did not show any signs of retreat in the first half, after returning to competition, to break Korbach’s serve, without giving her the opportunity to seize any point.

The former world number one increased the pressure again towards the end of the first set, deciding it in 38 minutes with a powerful forehand.

Osaka, a two-time champion at Melbourne Park, dropped her serve for a second time at the end of the next set to squander her advantage, but she continued to fire in the powerful tie-break to secure the win.

“I was very nervous playing the whole time, but I was really excited to be here. It's really good to be back,” Osaka said after signing the autograph to the fans and taking pictures with them on the side of the court.

“I feel that the last two years that I played before giving birth to my daughter did not change anything. I did not return the amount of love that I got, so I really feel that this is what I want to do in this chapter of my life.”

Osaka has been away from competition for long periods since her second victory at Melbourne Park, and took a break to prioritize her mental health, after withdrawing from the French Open 2021, and again after the US Open in the same year.

She said that she was pleased to feel the love from the fans after her recent return.

Osaka added, “I really appreciate the fans cheering me on, because I feel like there was a time when I was just a little girl trying to watch her heroes play, so playing on these courts is surreal sometimes.”

In the next round, she will meet Czech Karolina Pliskova, former world number one, who begins her participation in the tournament in the second round.

“I've played her many times. She's a tough competitor, completely different from the match I played now. I'm very interested to see what happens,” Osaka said.

