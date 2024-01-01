Ms. Glas, according to your ID card, your first name is Helga. How did you come to have a career as Uschi?

My mother gave each of her four children two names so that if it doesn't fit, you can use the second one. I did the same thing with my children. In my case, my mother said, after looking at me for two years, that's not Helga, that's an Ursula or Uschi.

Do you think your career would have been different if you had stuck with the name Helga? Uschi has a slight “Manta, Manta” touch that might make it easier for critics to pigeonhole you.