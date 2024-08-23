Ultralight crashes into the sea a few meters from swimmers: the video of the crash

Ultralight crashes into the sea a few meters from swimmers: the video

An ultralight aircraft crashed into the sea in Marina di Minturno, in the province of Latina: the incident occurred late on Thursday evening, August 22, and was captured in a video that quickly went viral on the web.

According to an initial but partial reconstruction, the pilot, fortunately unharmed, was forced to make an emergency landing due to a fault in the aircraft.

Minturno, aircraft falls into the water a few meters from bathers. According to witnesses who spend their holidays in Minturno, the passage of ultralight aircraft, two-seater autogyros, motorized paragliders, is a constant. pic.twitter.com/ppqeSrLnZE — Francesco Borrelli (@NotizieFrance) August 23, 2024

However, according to Francesco Borrelli, a member of the Green and Left Alliance, who cites “witnesses who spend their holidays in Minturno”, the “passage of ultralight aircraft, two-seater gyroplanes, and motorized paragliders” is “a constant”.