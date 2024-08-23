Money to be returned

The return from the summer holidays was anything but peaceful for the American team Haas. The star-spangled team in fact had to suffer a setback yesterday in Zandvoort unexpected visit: that of the judicial officerssent by theformer Russian sponsor of the team, Uralkaliwith the intent of cataloging the team’s inventory.

The team directed by Ayao Komatsu in fact, according to a arbitration award issued in June by a Swiss courthas the duty to return to the former title sponsor the sums that had already been paid to it before the termination of the contractresolved in March 2022 shortly after the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The ruling found that Haas had the right to terminate the contract but not to retain the funds previously received. Uralkali had declared at the time of the sentence that “expect Haas to perform its obligations without undue delay”.

Sanctions and the risk of a ‘blockade’ in Holland

However, the money has not yet returned to the coffers of the Russian giant. The sanctions imposed by the EU, the United States and Great Britain against Russia complicate the feasibility and above all the timing of the operation to return the collected money. “Haas intends to pay Uralkali all amounts due under the arbitration award and there is no dispute as to the amounts due. – as can be read in a press release from the team – Haas has worked with its lawyers to ensure that the payment complies with all US, EU, UK and Swiss sanctions laws and regulations. We will continue to work with Uralkali in the coming days to resolve this matter definitively.”.

It therefore appears difficult – or at least not a given – that the matter will be concluded by Sunday. Uralkali, however, is counterattacking, precisely with the presence of judicial officers. In the event of non-payment by Monday, Uralkali could prevent Haas from leaving the Netherlands for Italy after the racewhile waiting to receive the agreed ‘refund’. This would obviously risk causing enormous logistical damage to the team founded by Gene Haas, which might not be able to reach Monza in time, where the Italian GP is scheduled for next weekend.