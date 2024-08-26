The 2024/25 Champions League season is about to begin, not counting the qualifying phase that has been underway since July. This Wednesday, August 28, we will finally know the names of the 36 teams participating in the group stage and the draw will be held the following day.
Before the draw is held, let’s see which rivals Real Madrid could face in this renewed Champions League that debuts a new format.
“The 36 participating clubs will compete in a Champions League league phase in a single league competition in which they will all compete in a common classification.”
“Teams will play eight matches in the new league phase. They will no longer play three opponents twice (home and away), but will face eight different teams, playing half of them at home and the other half away. To determine the eight opponents, the teams will initially be divided into four pots. Each team will then face two opponents from each of these pots, playing one match against a team from each pot at home and one away,” UEFA explains on its website.
The 36 qualified teams will be divided into four pots based on the individual coefficient, with the exception of Real Madrid, who, as the current Champions League champion, will be in Pot 1.
“Each team will face two opponents from each pot, one at home and one away. The draw will begin with Pot 1, assigning opponents to all teams, one after the other, and will continue through the other pots in descending order until all teams have been assigned opponents.”
As in the previous group stage model, the draw has its conditions:
The 36 teams that will take part in this round of the Champions League have not yet been confirmed and therefore we do not know the names of all the rivals. However, pots 1 and 2 are already filled, while in pots 3 and 4 some teams have their places assigned.
So, without knowing all the teams that will qualify, let’s look at Real Madrid’s possible rivals in the group stage. Remember that the Whites will not be able to face FC Barcelona, Atlético de Madrid, or Girona.
|
Possible rivals Pot 1
|
Possible rivals Pot 2
|
Possible rivals Pot 3
|
Possible rivals Pot 4
|
Manchester City
|
Bayer Leverkusen
|
Feyenoord
|
Monaco
|
Bayern Munich
|
Atalanta
|
Sporting Lisbon
|
Aston Villa
|
PSG
|
Juventus
|
PSV
|
Bologna
|
Liverpool
|
Benfica
|
Celtic
|
Stuttgart
|
Inter Milan
|
Arsenal
|
Storm
|
Borussia Dortmund
|
Witches
|
Brestois Stadium
|
Leipzig
|
Shakhtar Donetsk
|
Milan
More news about the Champions League
#Real #Madrids #rivals #Champions #League #group #stage
Leave a Reply