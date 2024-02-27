New important and painful mourning for fans of A Place in the Sun who had to say goodbye to the assistant director forever Massimiliano Lucon. For many years now the latter had followed firsthand all the developments of the Rai 3 soap opera.

A silent disappearance made public by the same program during the episode broadcast last night, February 26th. In fact, few were aware of Massimiliano's death which immediately threw his friends, colleagues and the actors themselves into great pain.

Last night's tribute was dedicated to him, that is, the entire episode that began with the premise of his passing and his great memory. Subsequently, in the last few hours, many actors have wanted to dedicate messages, words and dedications to Massimiliano that remember his great person.

Un Posto al Sole, assistant director Massimiliano Lucon dies: The actors' touching farewell

It is Un Posto al Sole that dedicates the episode that aired last night, February 26th Massimiliano Lucon, the assistant director who died prematurely. An unexpected, unexpected but above all particularly painful disappearance by the authors and actors of the soap opera themselves.

“The episode is dedicated to our dear friend Massimiliano Lucon” could be read on the screen right at the beginning of the episode. An announcement that left viewers surprised who were not aware of the bereavement that had struck A Place in the Sun.

Lucon had been working alongside director Fabio Capponi for many years now, with whom he had shared unforgettable moments and goals. Among the many actors who have dedicated a final memory to Massimiliano there is Nina Soldano who plays the role of Marina.

Today is not an easy day. A dear family friend of ours has passed away, a great worker, a great person. But we are here. So I dedicate this day to you, Max. Bye.”

Also below Michelangelo Thomas as well as Filippo Sartori who greeted his great friend by stating: