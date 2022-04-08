Home page politics

Of: Felix Busjaeger

split

Refugees from Ukraine arrive in Berlin. The federal and state governments have now decided on basic security for refugees. © Fabian Sommer/dpa

Germany wants to help: Refugees from Ukraine should receive basic security from June. The federal and state governments have agreed on this. The politics ticker.

The federal and state governments want to provide basic security for refugees from the Ukraine war from June.

Experts warn of high corona numbers in autumn because vaccination has failed.

Of the politics-Ticker informs about important developments of the day.

Basic security for refugees: The federal and state governments conducted tough negotiations on Thursday, April 7th. In the end, however, there was good news for refugees war in Ukraine*: From June onwards, Ukrainians who have fled are to receive basic state security – so they can receive about the same benefits as Hartz IV recipients in Germany. Refugees from Ukraine are thus given the same status as recognized refugees without having to go through an asylum procedure. Chancellor Olaf Scholz* (SPD) endorsed the solution and described it as logical.

Basic security for refugees from Ukraine decided by the federal and state governments

For refugees from Ukraine warthat through Vladimir Putin’s* After the invasion of Ukraine began on February 24, the federal and state government’s decision on basic security for refugees offers great advantages: They receive higher benefits and better health care. In addition, they receive earlier support for integration into the labor market and have job centres* a central point of contact for your concerns. As recognized war refugees, refugees from the Ukraine are still subject to the Asylum Seekers Benefits Act – this is regulated by the German Residence Act. This was linked to the fact that, among other things, they received less money than recipients of Hartz IV* receive.

Even if the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy* continues to keep Ukrainians morale high and the Ukrainian army is likely to record increasing successes against Russian troops, Ukrainians continue to flee violence in their homeland. How many actually after Germany can only be estimated at present, since Ukrainians are allowed to enter the Federal Republic without a visa. According to the Federal Ministry of the Interior, the federal police have so far recorded 316,453 (as of Friday, April 8th). Another 3,000 people from Ukraine are registered by the federal police every day.

After the failure of compulsory vaccination in the Bundestag: experts warn of Corona autumn

Concern about Corona autumn: One compulsory vaccination for Germany failed with a crash in the Bundestag on Thursday, April 7th*. While the Federal Minister of Health Karl Lauterbach* (SPD) together with his Bavarian colleague Klaus Holetschek (CSU) had advocated a new attempt, health experts were already warning of a possible escalation of the pandemic in autumn. Further lockdowns are not ruled out in the possible scenarios either. The decision of the Bundestag was overshadowed by the number of infections that refer to the virus variant Omicron showing a new symptom of a corona infection*, are due.

“The fact is that we have to expect the number of infections to increase again in autumn,” said Gerald Gass, CEO of the German Hospital Society (DKG), to the Augsburger Allgemeine. In his estimation, politicians should already be prepared for this possibility in order to avoid overloading the health system – at the moment omicron* is the dominant variant, has since become the variant Omicron XE* discovered that could influence the course of infection.

After failure to vaccinate: A new start in autumn would be too late

“The worst thing that could happen was no agreement at all,” said the Secretary General of the German Immunological Society, Carsten Watzl, after the failure of compulsory vaccination* in the Bundestag. Considerations for a new attempt at compulsory vaccination would come too late, as it would hardly have an effect on a possible corona wave in autumn.

Frank Ulrich Montgomery, chairman of the World Medical Association, also makes a gloomy prognosis for the fall. “Germany will be in a bad position for next fall,” he told the Augsburger Allgemeine. If more people are not vaccinated, he believes that lockdown and contact restrictions could be discussed again in autumn and winter. After Lauterbach’s proposal for voluntary isolation was withdrawn, people in Germany can apply for a Free test for corona infection after five days*.

The political ticker informs about important events of the day

Whether it’s the corona pandemic, the traffic light dispute, citizen income reform or the Ukraine conflict: Every day, news emerges all over the world – good and bad. With this ticker we keep you, dear readers, up to date on all the news of the day. We classify and weight the political events and developments for you. In the evening you will get everything important at a glance. Have fun while reading. * kreiszeitung.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.