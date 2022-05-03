Ukraine-Russia War, Lviv would have been hit by at least one missile. Kyiv Independent reports it. Earlier in a tweet the Ukrainian city mayor, Andriy Sadovyi, had asked citizens “please stay in shelters”. Ukrainian press sources also report of explosions in Odessa.

Read also

According to CNN journalists present in Lviv, several explosions were heard in the east, south and west of the city center. One of these sites is close to the city center. A column of black smoke rises from another point, farther away. The biggest fire is west of the center. After the explosions, the broadcaster’s website still reports, traffic on the streets stopped immediately.

“As a result of the missile attack, two electrical substations were damaged. There is no electricity in one part of the city,” the mayor of Lviv wrote on Twitter.

The Ukrainian railway company also announced that trains bound for Lviv are being stopped because the Russians have targeted electrical substations that are part of the railway infrastructure. Kyiv Independent reports.

DONETSK – At least ten civilians lost their lives and another 15 were injured in the Russian bombing of civilians who left the Avdiivka coking plant, in the Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine. The governor of the Donetsk region, Pavlo Kyrylenko, reports on Twitter. ” The number of victims can still increase – he adds – The Russians knew exactly where to strike: the workers had just finished their shift and were waiting for a bus. The Russians will pay for their crimes! ”

TRANSNISTRIA – The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reveals that the families of Russian officers are preparing for evacuation from the unrecognized separatist state of Transnistria. The indication raises fears of a widening of the conflict.