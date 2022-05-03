The Frenchman, who will retire to Roland Garros, is defeated for the 18th time in 18 matches. Nole will now meet the winner of the match between Murray and Shapovalov in the round of 16

It ended as it was supposed to, like all 17 before. Novak Djokovic enters the competition at the Masters 1000 in Madrid beating the French Gael Monfils 6-3 6-2 on his debut and now awaits the winner of the match between Andy Murray and Denis Shapovalov in the third round. A Djokovic definitely in better physical condition than the performances in Belgrade, but still far from optimal form to aim to defend the title at Roland Garros. Monfils, as an early retiree, did what he could, without ever affecting the score and without ever snatching the serve from his rival (5 missed break points out of 5).

The problems at the beginning of the match are all for Nole and materialize in the third game when the world number 1 slips under 15-40, thanks to a double fault and a free mistake. The Serbian, however, is found prepared and with four consecutive points takes the delicate turn to serve to go up 2-1. With an anomalous forehand along the line Monfils gets another break point to climb 3-2. Nole is saved again, but the rain arrives and the referee Lahyani sends the two contenders back to the locker room waiting for the roof to be closed. After a break of 30 minutes, the game resumes with a point of 34 exchanges that Monfils wins with a slap straight. But not even at the third break point of the match, Monfils manages to make the hole. Nole holds and rises 3-2. The turning point of the game comes suddenly in the sixth game, Monfils drops his tone and Djokovic without particular merits gets the break for the 4-2. The Frenchman, with three winners, shortens the gap but cannot prevent the Serbian from serving for the set and closing it at the first chance. See also Jacobs is ready: "In flight training. I will tear the season apart"

The physical condition of Djokovic is good, but not excellent, that of Monfils at the limit of sufficiency. In the third game of the second set Monfils sinks. Nole breaks with the answer and flies to victory. Only at 5-2 Djokovic returns to offer his rival two break points which he cancels and, after the hawk’s eye certifications, raises his arms to the sky as a sign of victory.

Ultimate challenge – The imminent retirement of Gael Monfils, announced at Roland Garros, could mean that this was the last match between Monfils and Djokovic. It would be the first rivalry in Open history to end with 18 wins to nil. They stopped at 17 wins and zero losses Borg-Gerulaitis, Lendl-Mayotte, Federer-Ferrer, Federer-Youzhny and Nadal-Gasquet. For Djokovic it is just the ninth game played during this damned 2022 which saw him excluded from the Australian Open, from Indian Wells and from Miami. Before Miami, Nole played only Dubai (overtaken in the quarterfinals by Jiri Vesely), Monte Carlo (struggling with a flu condition and defeated on his debut by Alejandro Davidovich Fokina) and in Belgrade (lost final against Andrey Rublev). See also Colombia lost to Brazil and was left on the ropes in the women's U-20

May 3, 2022 (change May 3, 2022 | 20:24)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Djokovic #debut #sets #beat #Monfils