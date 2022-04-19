War Russia Ukraine, the French president announces the blocking of dialogue with Moscow after the Bucha massacre

Stop the dialogue between France And Russia: according to the British newspaper The Guardian the French president Emmanuel Macron claimed his dialogue with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin stalled after reports of mass killings in Ukraine. “From the massacres we discovered a Bucha and in other cities, the war has taken a different turn and since then I have not spoken to him directly, but I do not rule out doing so in the future, “he said last night. Macron to the TV channel France 5.

A few days ago Zelensky he said he had invited Macron to go to Ukraine to see with his own eyes that Moscow “is not a war but a genocide”. “I spoke with Macron and I told him that I would like him to understand “that it is so, the Ukrainian president explained in an interview with Cnn commenting that the French leader did not use the word genocide to define Russia’s violence in Ukraine, as he did Biden. “I invited him to come when he has the opportunity: he will come and see and I’m sure he will understand then”, he added Zelensky.

On the other hand, the French president Macron on TV channel France 5 he revealed: “I will return to Kiev, but I will go there to do something useful. I do not need to go there to show support”. “If I go to Kiev, it will make a difference,” she added, adding that she had spoken about 40 times since the start of the war to the Ukrainian president. Volodymyr Zelensky.

Meanwhile, less than a week before the ballot against Marine Le Pen, Macron he assured, during an interview with ‘Ca Vous’, that he was not a candidate “to do the same things” but promised a new “way of doing”. “I’ve learned to consult more,” she added. When asked about the use of the Health Defense Council to make many decisions about health, in light of the Covid epidemic, the head of the Elysée argued that it is a place where real debates are held that have allowed him to change his mind “many times”.

