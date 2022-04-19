World.- In the ephemeris of this April 19 Several important ones that marked the history of humanity stand out, for example: in Fidel Castro resigns as first secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba, where his brother Raúl Castro replaces him.

On the same date, but in 2018, Miguel Díaz-Canel replaces Raúl Castro in the presidency of Cuba.

What are the ephemeris of April 19?

1775.- Battle of Lexington, the first military clash between British and American forces in the US War of Independence.

1810.- The Cabildo of Caracas dismisses the captain general Vicente Emparán and forms a Board of patriots (presided over by Francisco Miranda), with which the fight for the independence of Venezuela begins.

1924.- Foundation of the Telephone Company in Spain.

1956.- Wedding of Prince Rainier of Monaco with the American actress Grace Kelly.

1961.- Cuban troops defeat an army of more than 1,300 anti-Castro mercenaries and exiles who intended to invade Playa Girón and Playa Larga (Bay of Pigs).

1987.- Argentine President Raúl Alfonsín puts an end to the military insurrection that began on April 14 in Córdoba.

1990.- The Government of Nicaragua and the anti-Sandinista rebels sign a definitive ceasefire.

1993.- David Koresch and another 85 people, including 17 children of the sect he founded, die in the fire at the “Monte Carmelo” ranch in Waco (Texas, USA).

nineteen ninety five.- A truck loaded with explosives explodes in front of a government building in Oklahoma City and causes 168 deaths, the deadliest terrorist act on US soil until then.

.- José María Aznar emerges unharmed from a car bomb attack perpetrated near his home in Madrid by three ETA terrorists.

1999.- Berlin regains its traditional political prominence with the opening of the first plenary session of the German Parliament in the renovated Reichstag building.

2005.- The Spanish Justice condemns the former Argentine soldier Adolfo Scilingo to 640 years in prison for illegal detention and torture during the Argentine dictatorship (1976-1983), in the first resolution issued in Spain for crimes against humanity.

2005.- The German Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger is elected pope during a conclave to succeed John Paul II and adopts the name of Benedict XVI.

2006.- Han Myung-sook, the first woman in the history of South Korea to occupy the head of government.

2015.- Around 850 immigrants disappear in the waters of the Sicilian Channel when they tried to reach the coast of Italy.

Who was born on an April 19?

1832.- José Echegaray, the first Spaniard to win the Nobel Prize for Literature.

1932.- Fernando Botero, Colombian painter and sculptor.

1941.- Roberto Carlos, Brazilian singer and composer.

1949.- Paloma Picasso, French designer and painter.

1955.- José Mercé, Spanish singer.

1970.- Luis Miguel Gallego Basteri Mexican singer.

1978.- James Franco, American actor.

1979.- Kate Hudson, American actress.

1987.- Maria Sharapova, Russian tennis player.

Who died on an April 19?

1588.- Paolo Veronese, Italian painter.

1824.- George Gordon, Lord Byron, English romantic writer.

1882.- Charles Darwin, British naturalist.

1906.- Pierre Curie, French scientist, Nobel Prize in Physics 1903.

1967.- Konrad Adenauer, German politician.

1989.- Daphne du Maurier, British writer.

1998.- Octavio Paz, Mexican poet and essayist.

2015.- Raymond Carr, British Hispanist.

2016.- Patricio Aylwin, former Chilean president.