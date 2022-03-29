“We’ll see. I don’t read anything in the words of Russia until I see the actions“. US President Joe Biden said this, responding to reporters who asked him for a comment on Moscow’s announcement of a” drastic “reduction in military activities around Kiev.” We’ll see if they follow what they said. ” insisted Biden, who spoke at the White House on the sidelines of a meeting with Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

On the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Biden had a telephone conversation today with French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Prime Minister Mario Draghi and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. “We need humanitarian access to civilians in Mariupol”, is what the American president and the four European leaders said, according to the White House statement. The leaders “reviewed their efforts to provide humanitarian assistance to the millions of people affected by the violence, both within Ukraine and those who have taken refuge in other countries, and stressed the need for humanitarian access for civilians to Mariupol”, it is read.

“The leaders have affirmed their determination to continue to drive up the cost to Russia of its brutal attack on Ukraine, as well as to continue to provide Ukraine with security assistance to defend itself against this unwarranted and unprovoked attack,” he said. announced again the White House, which explains how the leaders “also discussed the importance of supporting the stability of the energy markets in light of the current interruptions due to sanctions”.

PENTAGON: “WITHDRAWAL? FOR US IT IS REPOSITIONING” – “The relocation of a few Russian units away from Kiev in recent days we think is a repositioning, not a real withdrawal”. So at the press conference the spokesman of the Pentagon, John Kirby. “We should all be ready to see a major offensive against other areas of Ukraine,” Kirby added. The Russians, he explains, “failed to take Kiev and we think Kiev was their key target, as the rapid advance in the early days of the war demonstrated very clearly.”

For the Pentagon, he adds, the “threat to Kiev is not over. Russia has failed its goal of taking key points, but it can still inflict massive brutality on the country, including Kiev. As we saw today from the continuing attacks on the capital.” .

“We are not fooled by the recent announcement by the Kremlin that it will reduce attacks on Kiev. It does not mean that the threat against Kiev has ceased. It continues to inflict brutal attacks on the country, even today in Kiev, with continuous air strikes,” he said. the spokesperson.

US SOURCES: “DON’T GET AROUND MOSCOW” – “Nobody should be fooled by Russian ads.” A source in the American administration told CNN after the caution with which Joe Biden reacted to the announcement in Moscow. “We believe that every movement of Russian forces around Kiev is a redeployment, not a withdrawal – the source pointed out – and the world should prepare for a major offensive against other areas of Ukraine”.

According to the source, “the threat to Kiev is not over, Russia has failed in its goal of conquering it and has failed in its goal of subjugating Ukraine, but it can still strike the country with enormous brutality”.

“BIDEN PHRASES ON PUTIN NOT DISCUSSED WITH EUROPEAN LEADERS” – When Joe Biden spoke to European leaders today, he did not discuss the US president’s harsh remarks about Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin “who cannot remain in power”. “They didn’t,” White House communications director Kate Bedingfield, quoted by CNN, told reporters.