Home page politics

Of: Jennifer Greve

split

Donald Trump (left), 45th President of the United States, with his advisors in the Oval Office of the White House in 2020. His advisor and son-in-law Jared Kushner (3rd from left) is now to testify in a committee on January 6th. (Archive image) © Everett Collection/Imago

Jared Kushner could break his silence on the events surrounding the storming of the US Capitol on January 6, 2021 and Donald Trump’s role in it.

Washington, DC – More than a year after the storming of the US Capitol, the events are still being resolved. donald trumps* son-in-law Jared Kushner* is scheduled to appear before the House Committee on Thursday (03/31/2022). This is reported by CBS News and refers to trusted sources.

Kushner himself was not at the White House on January 6, 2021. He had returned from a trip to Washington, DC shortly before the escalation. Also his wife Ivanka Trump*, had been asked by the committee to testify about the events. Unlike Kushner, Trump was in the White House with her father. Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka said she wanted to cooperate* and testify voluntarily.

Jared Kushner January 10, 1981, Livingston (USA) Ivanka Trump (married 2009) ia Chief Advisor to the President of the United States (2017-2021) See also Corona Summit: That is what the Expert Council recommends

Storming of the US Capitol: In addition to Kushner, other Trump allies are also targeted by the committee

Requests from CBS News to spokespersons for the committee and Jared Kushner came to nothing. No comment was given. How involved Kushner was in the events of Jan. 6 and what role he assigns to his father-in-law is expected to be part of the committee’s questioning.

One of the things that has distinguished Kushner so far is that he did not loudly support Trump in his statements about election fraud in 2020. In all, the committee issued more than 90 subpoenas. Affected were allies of the 45th President of the USA* Also includes former White House officials, campaign workers and people involved in planning the rally outside the White House. The rally later degenerated into the Storming of the US Capitol – Trump, among others, tried to downplay the situation.*

Background to the storming of the US Capitol after the 2020 presidential election

Barely two months after Trump’s election defeat, his supporters stormed the seat of Congress in Washington on January 6, 2021, after the Republican delivered an inciting speech. They wanted confirmation of the Democrat’s victory Joe Biden* impede.

The attack killed five people and injured dozens. The attack on the heart of US democracy shook the country. Trump claims to this day that he was deprived of victory through electoral fraud. His camp has failed with dozens of lawsuits against the election results. (yeah) *fr.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.