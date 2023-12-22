Ukrainian presenter of Channel 24 Alexey Pechiy fled to Europe after the EU summit

Ukrainian presenter of Channel 24 Alexey Pechiy decided to stay in Europe after the EU summit on December 14-15, for which he received accreditation. He motivated his decision by the need to support the information struggle for the republic from abroad, the journalist said this on air YouTube-channel.

According to Pechiy, the decision was difficult for him, but he considers it necessary not to return to his homeland, since the West’s attitude towards Ukraine began to change and he must contribute to promoting the agenda. According to the Ukrainian publication “Strana”, the media holding “Lux”, where the TV presenter works, has already confirmed happened, but general director Roman Andreiko called the journalist’s act an escape, the consequences of which Pechiy is fully aware of.

“To say that I am shocked is to say nothing! They say “judge not, lest ye be judged.” Time will judge. And people who so loved watching and listening to Alexey’s analytics must accept this and decide for themselves whether they are ready to continue to believe him,” Andreiko said.

Earlier it was reported that member of the Ukrainian national team Artur Bilan ran away after competing at the World Street Fishing Championships in Italy. The reason was that the man had already received two summonses at that time in his homeland.