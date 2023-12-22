The request was led by senator Otto Alencar (BA), a friend of the president removed from the CBF; It is the manager's 2nd defeat in 1 day

Minister André Mendonça, of the STF (Supreme Federal Court), rejected this Friday (Dec 22, 2023) an action by the PSD (Social Democratic Party) that called for the return of Ednaldo Rodrigues to the presidency of the CBF (Brazilian Football Confederation). Read the complete of the decision (PDF – 219 kB).

The action filed by the PSD stated that the injunction issued by the TJ-RJ (Court of Justice of Rio de Janeiro) violated the autonomy of the entity that controls national football by appointing a “intervenor outside the CBF’s duties”. The initiative was led by Senator Otto Alencar (PSD-BA), who is a friend of the confederation leader.

This was Ednaldo's 2nd defeat of the day. Also this Friday (Dec 22), the STJ (Superior Court of Justice) denied yet another request to reinstate the president of the CBF. The decision was signed by the president of the Court, Maria Thereza de Assis Moura. Here's the complete (PDF – 174 kB).

As a result, the two attempts to save Ednaldo Rodrigues' mandate in the confederation fell apart.

Ednaldo Rodrigues was removed from command of the CBF on December 7th by decision of the TJ-RJ that annulled the election that elevated him to the presidency in 2022. The trial is linked to a lawsuit filed by the Public Ministry of Rio in 2018, which alleged that the CBF statute had disagreements with the Pelé Law (9,615 of 1998), which regulates the conduct of sport in Brazil.

With the removal of the president, the president of the STJD (Superior Court of Sports Justice), José Perdiz de Jesus, took over as interim commander of the entity. The intervener has 30 days to call new elections. He took leave from heading the Sports Court.

UNDERSTAND THE CASE

Ednaldo had been suffering for months from a series of internal pressures within the CBF that intensified with the poor performance of the Brazilian team in the World Cup qualifiers. Accusations of misuse of confederation resources came to light, driven by opponents of Ednaldo and based on leaked documents to which the Power360 had access.

While the Rio MP case was being processed, the then president of the CBF, Rogério Caboclo, was removed from office due to accusations of sexual and moral harassment against female employees – the cases were later archived, in October 2022.

Ednaldo Rodrigues, Caboclo's deputy, took over on an interim basis and signed, with the MP, a TAC (Conduct Adjustment Term). The TAC enabled its formal election in March 2022 for a 4-year term. This agreement was considered illegal by the Rio Court of Justice in a decision handed down on December 7.