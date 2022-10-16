The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) have changed their plan to seize the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP). As Volodymyr Rogov, chairman of the Zaporozhye movement “We are with Russia,” said on October 16, Ukrainian troops have now chosen the western part of the Kakhovka reservoir to force the Dnieper.

Rogov noted that before that, the Kyiv authorities had made attempts to cross the Dnieper from the northern and northeastern parts of the Kakhovka reservoir, from the settlements of Nikopol, Marganets and Belenkiy.

“Realizing the futility of their attempts, they changed their plan and are concentrating forces in the western, northwestern and southwestern parts of the reservoir down the Dnieper,” a representative of the Zaporozhye region quotes “RIA News”.

Now, according to the chairman of the movement, Ukrainian troops have already concentrated forces to force the reservoir near the villages of Zolotaya Balka, Osokorovka (Kherson region) and Pokrovskoye (Dnipropetrovsk region), where there is a large concentration of speedboats and militants.

On October 15, the official representative of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov, said that the Russian Armed Forces (RF Armed Forces) had disrupted the preparation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for a river landing operation in the ZNPP area.

On October 12, the Acting Governor of the Zaporozhye Region, Evgeny Balitsky, announced that an attempt by the Armed Forces of Ukraine to land in the Zaporozhye Region had been averted, as a result of which up to 30 saboteurs who tried to force the Dnieper were destroyed.

On October 14, Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia Sergey Ryabkov pointed out that the main thing in ensuring security at the Zaporozhye NPP is to exclude provocations from the Armed Forces of Ukraine. That is, to create such a situation when shelling, sabotage, and other provocations by the Armed Forces of Ukraine in relation to the ZNPP and the nearby city of Energodar would be excluded.

At the same time, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, noted that the ongoing intensive negotiations with the authorities of Ukraine and the Russian Federation made it possible to approach the formation of a protective zone around the ZNPP.

Zaporozhye NPP is the largest NPP in Europe in terms of the number of units and installed capacity. She was taken under the protection of Russian forces as part of a special operation in the Donbass. The ZNPP is currently operational and can generate power. Routine work has begun on the commissioning of a number of power units.