





(Reuters) – Goals from forward Lautaro Martínez and midfielder Nicolo Barella helped Inter Milan secure a comfortable 2-0 home win over Salernitana on Sunday in Serie A.

Inter, last season’s runner-up, climbed one place to seventh in the standings with 18 points. The team is one point behind AS Roma and two adrift of fifth-placed AC Milan, who have a game on their hands and play in Verona later on Sunday.

“The lads were very focused, we played a careful game,” coach Simone Inzaghi told Inter TV.

“I looked at how they were on the field, how they helped each other in difficulties and how they came out of the bank. These are positive signs, but we must continue on this path that sees us grow”.

Inter opened the scoring in the 14th minute with Lautaro, who shot from outside the area and the ball bounced off Salernitana goalkeeper Luigi Sepe before hitting the bottom corner.

The Argentine forward scored his fourth goal in the Serie A after five matches without scoring.

Salernitana’s Polish striker Krzysztof Piatek challenged goalkeeper André Onana at the edge of the area in search of an equalizer, but the Cameroonian reacted quickly to snatch the ball for a corner just before half-time.

Inter, who last season won both matches against Salernitana 5-0, had the opportunity to make it 2-0, but Lautaro’s effort did not win the goalkeeper.

Barella doubled the hosts’ lead at the San Siro in the 13th minute, controlling the ball superbly in the area and putting in a shot in the lower right corner.







