Military surgeons have removed an unexploded grenade from the chest of a Ukrainian soldier, Ukrainian internal affairs minister Pravda Gerashchenko reported this week. The message, published on her Telegram channel, indicates that the operation was carried out in collaboration with experts in deactivation of explosives.
