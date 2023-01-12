Tonight, the last five matches from the second round of the tournament for the TOTO KNVB Cup are on the agenda. Heracles and Go Ahead Eagles get the action started, FC Utrecht and FC Groningen will have to deal with amateurs and at the end of the evening Feyenoord will receive PEC Zwolle in the Kuip. Via the widget above you can follow all standings throughout the evening and view the results.

#LIVE #KNVB #Cup #Lidberg #shoots #Ahead #Eagles #ahead #equalizer #Heracles #line