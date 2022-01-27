By Gabriela Baczynska

KIEV (Reuters) – “How many explosives do you think you can fit in this one?” asked a Ukrainian bomb defusing expert, showing a blue and yellow owl in front of puzzled students participating in emergency drills at his school in Kiev on Thursday. market.

Security agents organized the training after a series of false bomb threats forced the evacuation of schools in the capital Kiev and other cities.

Kiev blames Russia for the false warnings, and accuses the neighboring country of already waging a hybrid war against its former Soviet satellite, while threatening a full-scale invasion of the country, amassing more than 100,000 troops on the Ukrainian border.

“The purpose of Russian special services is obvious – to put additional pressure on Ukraine, to sow anxiety and panic among the population,” Ukraine’s Security Service said, adding that it has recorded more than 300 bomb threats so far this year in compared to 1,100 over the entire year 2021.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov did not respond to a request for comment.

Russian officials blame Ukraine for a similar series of bomb threats that forced thousands of people out of Russian schools, shopping malls and kindergartens. After a lull, false warnings in Russia resumed as tensions between Moscow and Kiev mount.

In 2014, Moscow annexed Crimea from Ukraine and supported rebels fighting government troops in eastern Ukraine, an unresolved conflict that has claimed at least 15,000 lives to date.

((Translation by Editora São Paulo, 5511 56447702)) REUTERS AC

