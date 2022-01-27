The titles offer discounts of up to 75% for a limited time and include genres of all types.
Steam knows that we have a certain weakness for offers, and that is why it does not miss any opportunity to start an event full of interesting discounts. Now present the Lunar New Year Sale with a price reduction coming up to 75% in hundreds of titles and a wide variety of genres. Because, although we already enjoyed similar situations during the winter sales, there are still many deliveries to play.
And it is that, after publishing the list of most popular and sold games of 2021, it is normal that the PC community has curiosity for a good handful of digital experiences. With this in mind, Valve’s platform gives us a new excuse to review between interesting discounts and opportunities that are difficult to reject. Of course, keep in mind that the event starts today and will be active Until february 3rd.
As usual in this house, we have already taken a look at the most relevant news and we summarize them as you have below.
- Cities: Skylines for 6.99 euros (before 27.99 euros). It’s time to get down to work and create a city that meets all your needs in one of the best simulators on the market, which takes many aspects into account. At this price you might be interested.
- Disco Elysium – The Final Cut for 15.99 euros (before 39.99 euros): The acclaimed RPG adventure returns once again to the offers through its definitive version. Through the eyes of a detective, go through the city and organize yourself however you want, whether it’s leading a straight and orderly life or becoming a mess of a person.
- Dragon Age: Inquisition for 13.99 euros (before 39.99 euros): The iconic BioWare experience returns to sale with an exciting offer. Take command of the Inquisition and lead them to take down a threat that intends to consume the land through fantasy RPG mechanics.
- Middle-earth: Shadows of War for 5.99 euros (before 39.99 euros). The next series of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has triggered once again the passion for Tolkien’s saga, what better than to make the wait shorter for its premiere with this game?
- Metro Exodus for 11.99 euros (before 29.99 euros). With the low temperatures you may want to take a walk through a post-apocalyptic Russia and enjoy a shooter with maximum atmosphere and immersion that also premiered optimization on PC last year.
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition for 29.99 euros (before 59.99 euros): If this Mass Effect collection, with three games from the franchise, has already caught the attention of all fans of space adventures, now this opportunity is even greater with a 50% discount.
- NBA 2K22 for 19.79 euros (before 59.99 euros): The NBA franchise has always attracted the attention of all basketball fans, and this feeling is further enhanced by the discount that Steam brings. Show off your skills on the court and explore all the possibilities the game offers both inside and outside of a match.
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps for 9.89 euros (before 29.99 euros): If you’re looking for a beautiful indie adventure, Steam has an offer on the sequel to Ori and the Blind Forest. Explore this fantastic world through metroidvania mechanics and enjoy the gameplay combined with a beautiful soundtrack.
- Planet Coaster for 7.59 euros (before 37.99 euros). Designing your own amusement park may have crossed your mind as a child and if so, this video game makes your wishes come true by giving you a multitude of options and also headaches.
- XCOM 2 for 4.99 euros (before 49.99 euros). Beware of this bargain, because for less than five euros you can have one of the best strategy video games of recent years. If you’re looking to combat an alien threat, Firaxis’s work is your title.
More about: Steam, Sales, Offers and PC.
