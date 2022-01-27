The titles offer discounts of up to 75% for a limited time and include genres of all types.

Steam knows that we have a certain weakness for offers, and that is why it does not miss any opportunity to start an event full of interesting discounts. Now present the Lunar New Year Sale with a price reduction coming up to 75% in hundreds of titles and a wide variety of genres. Because, although we already enjoyed similar situations during the winter sales, there are still many deliveries to play.

And it is that, after publishing the list of most popular and sold games of 2021, it is normal that the PC community has curiosity for a good handful of digital experiences. With this in mind, Valve’s platform gives us a new excuse to review between interesting discounts and opportunities that are difficult to reject. Of course, keep in mind that the event starts today and will be active Until february 3rd.

As usual in this house, we have already taken a look at the most relevant news and we summarize them as you have below.

